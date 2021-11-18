We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  La pirámide de Ronit House / Estudio Arzubialde

La pirámide de Ronit House / Estudio Arzubialde

La pirámide de Ronit House / Estudio Arzubialde

© Estudio Arzubialde

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Recreation & Training, Houses
Roldán, Argentina
  • Architects: Estudio Arzubialde
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  66
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Estudio Arzubialde
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Maderisa S.A.C.I.F.I.A., Piedras y Ladrillos Arraez
  • Architects In Charge :Franco Piccini, Santiago Baulíes, Martín Cabezudo
  • Collaborators :Lucrecia Rossi, Manuel Lesgart, Sofía Rothman
  • Installations :Juan González
  • Joinery:Juan Pablo Ghilardi
  • City:Roldán
  • Country:Argentina
© Estudio Arzubialde

Text description provided by the architects. A large space that allows hosting varied and opposing activities: the bustle of the barbecue and the meeting and the calm and introspection, typical of the practice of Yoga. This pavilion seeks to synthesize in its spatiality the typical idea of the family barbecue (with a gallery and patio as a characteristic sequence) with the mystique of the sacred space, which provides an atmosphere of calm, conducive to concentration.

Croquis 02
Croquis 02
Plan and sections
Plan and sections
Croquis 03
Croquis 03

The project is located at the back of the lot. Leaning on the southern edge, it opens in the form of a gallery to the north and leaves an important portion of the site for the future implantation of a pool and some complementary construction, on the northern limit and on the front respectively.

© Estudio Arzubialde
© Estudio Arzubialde
© Estudio Arzubialde

Inside, the walls that organize the kitchen and bathroom sectors, cupboards and grill, are arranged to conveniently receive the loads from the main structure of the roof. This large ceiling is designed with laminated beams, all of the same and single section, placed in a series of structural rings that in ascending succession lead to the central oculus.

© Estudio Arzubialde

The interior images of Rudy Van Gelder's recording studio, a famous jazz recording stronghold located in New Jersey, and the typical images of the littoral barbecue area, covered with hipped straw roofs, arrived in due course at the time of preparation of the preliminary project. The images of the Moore house came to us only at the time of writing this report, reaffirming the idea that it is covered with pyramidal geometry and is universal in nature.

© Estudio Arzubialde

Project gallery

About this office
Estudio Arzubialde
Office

#Tags

