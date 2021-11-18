RIBA Announces First Two Projects Shortlisted for 2021 House of the Year

The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has announced the first two shortlisted projects for the 2021 House of the Year, an annual award that honors the best new architect-designed house or extension in the United Kingdom. The following two projects will be announced on November 24th, and the complete shortlist will be announced on December 8th, 2021, on UK's Channel 4.
Earlier this month, the jury, which includes Architect and Chair Amin Taha, Co-founder of Ash Sakula Architects Cany Ash, and RIBA House of the Year 2019 winner Kieran McGonigle, have selected the longlist of the award, which includes 20 newly-built houses or extensions that feature imaginative and innovative residential typologies that cater to the environment and their users.
The two shortlisted projects are:
The Water Tower (Norfolk) by Tonkin Liu
An extension to an 18th century farmhouse overlooking the Wye Valley.
House on the Hill (Gloucestershire) by Alison Brooks Architects
A steel water tower built in the 1950's that was converted into a home in rural Norfolk.