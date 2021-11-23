We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Sports Architecture
  4. Argentina
  5. Hockey Changing Rooms / Estudio Martin Elias Arquitecto

Hockey Changing Rooms / Estudio Martin Elias Arquitecto

Save this project
Hockey Changing Rooms / Estudio Martin Elias Arquitecto

© Ramiro Sosa© Ramiro Sosa© Ramiro Sosa© Ramiro Sosa+ 30

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Sports Architecture
Rosario, Argentina
  • Architects: Estudio Martin Elias Arquitecto
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Ramiro Sosa
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Aluar, Balcarce54, FV, Jose y Daniel Villella, SIRC ILUMINACION, Verona Revestimientos, ferrum, polimix
  • Masonry: EDECA SA
  • Construction Managers:Martin Elias, Federico Zegna Rata
  • Calculation Of Structures:Federico Zegna Rata
  • Collaborators:Nicolas Del Castillo, Tomas Alonso, Virginia Andriulo, Orlando Alloatti
  • City:Rosario
  • Country:Argentina
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa

Text description provided by the architects. The work is built in the Jockey Club of Rosario, a large plot of 110 hectares is located in the residential neighborhood of Fisherton, where different sports and recreational activities take place. Its headquarters, “Edificio de la Dulce”, built in 1936, was designed and directed by Estudio Sánchez, Lagos, and de la Torre from Buenos Aires.

Save this picture!
© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa
Save this picture!
© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa
Save this picture!
© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa

In this context, specifically in the Hockey sector, and hidden between one of the large groves of the club, the Building was designed and built to house the Hockey Changing Rooms. The original idea was then to leave the ground floor as free as possible. where the intervention and contact with the floor were minimal, also trying not to obstruct the views at the pedestrian level.

Save this picture!
© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa
Save this picture!
© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa
Save this picture!
© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa
Save this picture!
Plans
Plans
Save this picture!
© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa
Save this picture!
© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa

On the ground floor, a large atrium serves as the entrance and meeting point. Reinforcing the transparency sought first. Characterized by the structural supports, the stairs, administrative offices, bathrooms, and storage are located. These supports raise the main floor to the height of the tree canopy. Through the central staircase there is access to an open hall, with views towards the forest and courts, and to the accesses to the Ladies and Gentlemen's changing rooms. At the opposite end, through another staircase, in this case linear, you enter another room with characteristics similar to the main one and which leads to the Visiting Changing Room.

Save this picture!
© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa
Save this picture!
© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa

The entire project was built using three basic materials: Exposed Concrete, Aluminum, and Glass since the aim was to obtain formal coherence with solid and durable supporting material. The changing rooms project proposes the loss of the notion of distribution corridor and exterior - interior, generating a continuous space that articulates, integrates and distributes, in permanent interaction with the natural environment.

Save this picture!
© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Rosario, Provincia de Santa Fe, Argentina

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Estudio Martin Elias Arquitecto
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsSports ArchitectureArgentina
Cite: "Hockey Changing Rooms / Estudio Martin Elias Arquitecto" [Vestuarios de hockey / Estudio Martin Elias Arquitecto] 23 Nov 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/972108/hockey-changing-rooms-estudio-martin-elias-arquitecto> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream