World
Rosé Atelier House / Helga Blocksdorf Architektur

Rosé Atelier House / Helga Blocksdorf Architektur
© Simon Menges
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Offices Interiors
Berlin, Germany
© Simon Menges
Text description provided by the architects. Raw, monolithic, and polished, the new head-end building stands in the suburban quarter of Berlin Rosenthal-Nord.

© Simon Menges
In addition to the ‘remettre’ (stabling, placing, feeding) which was the original use of the carriage house, family living and the work on sculptures now extends three-dimensionally in the new structure.

Floor plan
Floor plan
Section
Section

A double-height hearth gathers people by the fire. Here, the realization, accurate to the last joint, lets the raw material play automatically into the room.

© Simon Menges
Low-budget and unexpectedly, the half-finished product enters into a dialogue with the users – Oh Lord, won’t you buy me a house in Berlin. 

© Simon Menges
Project gallery

Helga Blocksdorf Architektur
Office

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesInterior DesignOffices InteriorsGermany
