We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. The Ledge / Wallmakers

The Ledge / Wallmakers

Save this project
The Ledge / Wallmakers

© Syam Sreesylam© Syam Sreesylam© Syam Sreesylam© Syam Sreesylam+ 22

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Peermade, India
  • Architects: Wallmakers
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  178
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Syam Sreesylam
  • Architects:Wallmakers, Vinu Daniel, Petchimuthu K., Ayush Nair, Yash Sukhwani, Jaison Joy, Pinak Bhapkar, Pratika Bandiwadekar, Niha Ann, Akshay Sarath
  • Client:George Manu
  • Contractor:Johnson N. and Team
  • Fabricators:Kunjumon James and Team
  • MEP:Dhanaraj K.N. and Team
  • City:Peermade
  • Country:India
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Syam Sreesylam
© Syam Sreesylam

Text description provided by the architects. Perched on the edge of a mountain, ‘The Ledge’ is a residence in Peeremedu that is designed based on a dream sequence. The inquisition that leads one to walk till the edge of a ridge or a child-like whim to jump from the top of a cliff can be attributed to a human desire to walk ahead into the clouds even after the mountain is over. Hence the building has been designed as a shard that seems to be protruding as an extension of the mountain into the air.

Save this picture!
© Syam Sreesylam
© Syam Sreesylam
Save this picture!
Plan - Roof
Plan - Roof
Save this picture!
© Syam Sreesylam
© Syam Sreesylam

Camouflaged within the natural landscape the roof and the external walls are made out of treated Casuarina poles which is a fast-growing tree whose wood is considered as waste and used only for scaffolding and fencing. Here the long span Casuarina-ferrocement composite roof is further supported in between with the help of Casuarina trees planted at the onset of construction in the central courtyard of the house.

Save this picture!
Plan - Ground Floor
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
© Syam Sreesylam
© Syam Sreesylam

Finding huge quantities of small loose stones during the excavation process for the foundation led to an improvisation in the SHOBRI wall (Shuttered Debris Wall). These stones were utilised in the walls by inserting them into the Debris mix in the shutters as alternating bands.

Save this picture!
© Syam Sreesylam
© Syam Sreesylam

Being located in a hill station most of the openings have been designed in glass to retain the heat and to take in the splendid views of the valley. The grills are a collage of scrap cable trays and wasted cut pieces wood has been assembled together to form the flooring of the house.

Save this picture!
© Syam Sreesylam
© Syam Sreesylam
Save this picture!
Elevation
Elevation
Save this picture!
© Syam Sreesylam
© Syam Sreesylam

The Casuarina poles on the roof is staggeringly placed at different levels so that they double up as an outdoor party space with tables and benches. But the crux of this home still revolves around creating a living space that gives the best of both worlds, living inside a mountain and on a ledge that is up in the clouds.

Save this picture!
© Syam Sreesylam
© Syam Sreesylam

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Wallmakers
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia
Cite: "The Ledge / Wallmakers" 15 Nov 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/971940/the-ledge-wallmakers> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream