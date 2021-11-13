We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  Studio for Stained Glass Artist / Studio mxmxm

Studio for Stained Glass Artist / Studio mxmxm

© Tim Van de Velde

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Bruges, Belgium
  Architects: Studio mxmxm
  Area:  49
  Year:  2021
  Photographs:  Tim Van de Velde
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Binderholz, Resitrix, Adobe Systems Incorporated, FSB, SLV, Trimble Navigation
© Tim Van de Velde
© Tim Van de Velde
Text description provided by the architects. In 1956, the parents of the current residents built a modern bungalow house on this tree-rich plot designed by architects Jaqcues Pêtre & Jan Tanghe. The plan is conceived on a grid of 1,12 by 1,12 meters consisting of an outer shell of black tarred wooden walls interspersed with large windows and a cantilevered roof supported by 10 steel columns.

© Tim Van de Velde
In 2020, the current residents asked Studio mxmxm to design a new studio space on this plot to accommodate a stained glass artist's practice. In harmony with the existing house, a new detached building was erected based on the same grid of 1,12 by 1,12 meters.

© Tim Van de Velde
The 4 facades are built in a black-stained wooden framework which also forms the supporting structure of the roof. A glass window runs all along the façade, sometimes high up to catch indirect northern light, sometimes halfway to create intimacy, and sometimes all the way day to create a close visual connection to the greenery. The roof is made out of 4 CLT panels that span the entire space and pitch down towards the centre like a ‘butterfly’. On the inside only the structural lines are stained black, the infills between are out of bare wood or glass, creating a graphic pattern reminiscent of the graphics of stained glass windows.

Exploded view
Exploded view

The existing house achieved maximum freedom and efficiency through a structural logic of 10 steel columns and fixed dimensions. The same building methods were continued in the construction of the new studio space with the latest available wood techniques.

© Tim Van de Velde
The wooden structure and roof are completely prefabricated and put together on site. After pouring the concrete foundation plate only 2 days were needed to place these prefabricated wooden elements together which considerably shortens the construction time.

© Tim Van de Velde
This project has been rationally conceived in the function of structural freedom and cost efficiency without losing its playfulness.

© Tim Van de Velde
© Tim Van de Velde

Bruges, Belgium

Studio mxmxm
