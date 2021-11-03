Paul Clemence Releases Images of Morris Adjmi Architects' 30 E 31 Tower in Manhattan

Architectural photographer Paul Clemence has released a new photoseries of 30 E 31, a luxury apartment tower in Midtown Manhattan designed by Morris Adjmi Architects. Inspired by classic New York skyscrapers of the 1920s, the architects reimagined NoMad’s Neo-Gothic and Art Deco architecture and designed a structure with a "distinctive lattice crown" that blends two architectural eras with the city’s iconic skyline.
Located in Manhattan’s NoMad neighborhood, the building's design draws inspiration from Gothic architecture, complimenting the buildings around it. On each facade, 6 columns highlight the tower's verticality and extend upwards to turn into a diagrid pattern reminiscent of a barrel-vaulted ceiling. Standing at 500 feet, the 40-storey building will feature 42 residences and a duplex penthouse. Amenities include 24-hour concierge, a full-service fitness center, bike parking, and a private dining room complete with a catering kitchen.