Paul Clemence Releases Images of Morris Adjmi Architects' 30 E 31 Tower in Manhattan

Architectural photographer Paul Clemence has released a new photoseries of 30 E 31, a luxury apartment tower in Midtown Manhattan designed by Morris Adjmi Architects. Inspired by classic New York skyscrapers of the 1920s, the architects reimagined NoMad’s Neo-Gothic and Art Deco architecture and designed a structure with a "distinctive lattice crown" that blends two architectural eras with the city’s iconic skyline.

© Paul Clemence© Paul Clemence© Paul Clemence© Paul Clemence+ 28

© Paul Clemence
© Paul Clemence

Located in Manhattan’s NoMad neighborhood, the building's design draws inspiration from Gothic architecture, complimenting the buildings around it. On each facade, 6 columns highlight the tower's verticality and extend upwards to turn into a diagrid pattern reminiscent of a barrel-vaulted ceiling. Standing at 500 feet, the 40-storey building will feature 42 residences and a duplex penthouse. Amenities include 24-hour concierge, a full-service fitness center, bike parking, and a private dining room complete with a catering kitchen.

© Paul Clemence
© Paul Clemence
© Paul Clemence
© Paul Clemence
© Paul Clemence
© Paul Clemence
© Paul Clemence
© Paul Clemence
© Paul Clemence
© Paul Clemence
© Paul Clemence
© Paul Clemence
© Paul Clemence
© Paul Clemence

