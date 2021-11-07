We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Town & City Hall
  4. Germany
  5. Salem City Hall / Estudio Primitivo González | eGa + mmp Architects

Salem City Hall / Estudio Primitivo González | eGa + mmp Architects

Save this project
Salem City Hall / Estudio Primitivo González | eGa + mmp Architects

© Fernando Guerra© Fernando Guerra© Fernando Guerra© Fernando Guerra+ 21

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Town & City Hall
Salem, Germany
  • Design Team:Primitivo González, Noa González, Ara González, Ibán Carpintero, Jessica Nieves, Tobias Müller, Rupert Marcus, Saskia Bechtel, Miguel Astobiza, Thomas Wissing
  • Contruction:Joachim Seyfried
  • Energy:Jörg Grosskopf
  • Safety & Security:Brandschutzsachverst Timo Abt
  • Project Management:Tobias Hiby
  • Clients:Gemeinde Salem
  • Health & Safety Advisor:Fachkraft für Arbeitssicherheit
  • Management:Kubus 360 Almut Rieger
  • City:Salem
  • Country:Germany
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra
© Fernando Guerra

Text description provided by the architects. Salem is a prosperous locality in the vicinity of the Bodensee. One of the main attractions is a lake, populated in the summer months by holidaymakers from the area. The Salem Gemeinde decided to build the town hall as the centerpiece of a new urban development next to the lake, which also includes residential and commercial buildings, offices, and parking. The town hall links the existing town to the lake, via a new park.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra
© Fernando Guerra
Save this picture!
Plans
Plans
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra
© Fernando Guerra

Brick is the main building material, which is used to generate a rotund massing, sculpted and perforated to highlight the main performative functions of the building - namely, the corner entrance (the connection between citizens and government) and the grand conference room on the top floor (symbolizing the government's function). The void in the corner entrance and the big massing on the top floor generate tension in the overall volume, resulting in a memorable image; it is an enduring and timeless building. In the rest of the building, the layout is organized around a central atrium. Two sides of it are used for offices, and the third, on the side overlooking the new park, has a stack of specific uses for the town hall (library, wedding hall, public meeting area, conference rooms...). It is a functional and clear organization, which allows for future flexibility.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra
© Fernando Guerra
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra
© Fernando Guerra
Save this picture!
Sections
Sections
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra
© Fernando Guerra

The striking sculptural brick jacket, with its iconic look, envelops a functional building. Inside, the central atrium generates a beautiful and representative space for the pleasure of workers, citizens, and visitors alike.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra
© Fernando Guerra

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:88682 Salem, Germany

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
mmp Architects
Office
Estudio Primitivo González | eGa
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureGovernmentTown & City HallGermany
Cite: "Salem City Hall / Estudio Primitivo González | eGa + mmp Architects" [Ayuntamiento Salem / Estudio Primitivo González | eGa + mmp Architects] 07 Nov 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/971206/salem-city-hall-estudio-primitivo-gonzalez-ega-plus-mmp-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream