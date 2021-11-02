Matilde Rosa Araújo Elementary and Secondary School Laboratories / GGLL atelier

+ 20

Research Center, Schools • Portugal Architects: GGLL atelier

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1991 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2021

Photographs Photographs: JM Figueiredo

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Adobe Systems Incorporated , AutoCAD , Laborial

Lead Architects: Gabriela Gonçalves, Leonel Lopes

Engineering: Engº Carlos Saraiva, Engº Rui Nave

Collaborators: Matilde Arestsa Branco, Margarida Condeixa

Country: Portugal

Text description provided by the architects. The laboratory construction is located in an over-elevated landscape area, within the school limits, which consists in a set of pavilions organized according to a rectilinear structure.

The two laboratory modules were raised on an existing concrete wall, the first aligns with the classroom pavilions and the second moves forward, allowing to create an access ramp to a third volume, where the entrance is located and where the preparation room was designed.

While the entire building façades were lined with hexagonal concrete tiles that remind the structure of carbon molecules, their absence creates a second, deeper plane that represents the artistic molecular formulas and allows the natural light to enter the classrooms. The windows sit behind these gaps, providing distance and privacy to the inner user.