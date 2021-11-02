We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Research Center
  4. Portugal
  5. Matilde Rosa Araújo Elementary and Secondary School Laboratories / GGLL atelier

Matilde Rosa Araújo Elementary and Secondary School Laboratories / GGLL atelier

Save this project
Matilde Rosa Araújo Elementary and Secondary School Laboratories / GGLL atelier

© JM Figueiredo© JM Figueiredo© JM Figueiredo© JM Figueiredo+ 20

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Research Center, Schools
Portugal
  • Architects: GGLL atelier
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1991 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  JM Figueiredo
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Adobe Systems Incorporated, AutoCAD, Laborial
  • Lead Architects: Gabriela Gonçalves, Leonel Lopes
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© JM Figueiredo
© JM Figueiredo

Text description provided by the architects. The laboratory construction is located in an over-elevated landscape area, within the school limits, which consists in a set of pavilions organized according to a rectilinear structure.

Save this picture!
© JM Figueiredo
© JM Figueiredo
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
Section 01
Section 01
Save this picture!
© JM Figueiredo
© JM Figueiredo

The two laboratory modules were raised on an existing concrete wall, the first aligns with the classroom pavilions and the second moves forward, allowing to create an access ramp to a third volume, where the entrance is located and where the preparation room was designed.

Save this picture!
© JM Figueiredo
© JM Figueiredo
Save this picture!
West and East elevation
West and East elevation
Save this picture!
© JM Figueiredo
© JM Figueiredo

While the entire building façades were lined with hexagonal concrete tiles that remind the structure of carbon molecules, their absence creates a second, deeper plane that represents the artistic molecular formulas and allows the natural light to enter the classrooms. The windows sit behind these gaps, providing distance and privacy to the inner user.

Save this picture!
© JM Figueiredo
© JM Figueiredo

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Cascais, Portugal

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
GGLL atelier
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResearch centerEducational ArchitectureSchoolsPortugal
Cite: "Matilde Rosa Araújo Elementary and Secondary School Laboratories / GGLL atelier" [Laboratórios Escola Básica e Secundária Matilde Rosa Araújo / GGLL atelier] 02 Nov 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/970951/matilde-rosa-araujo-elementary-and-secondary-school-laboratories-ggll-atelier> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream