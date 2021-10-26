We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Elementary & Middle School
  4. Portugal
  5. School Casa da Árvore / Contaminar Arquitetos

School Casa da Árvore / Contaminar Arquitetos

Save this project
School Casa da Árvore / Contaminar Arquitetos

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG+ 27

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Elementary & Middle School
Portugal
  • Main Architects:Joel Esperança, Ruben Vaz, Eurico Sousa, Joaquim Duarte
  • Collaborators:Filipa Pimpão, Ana Carolina, Sara Fernandes
  • Client:O Jardim dos Fraldinhas
  • Project Authors:Contaminar Arquitetos
  • Country:Portugal
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Text description provided by the architects. It starts from the imagination of the treehouse, where the main idea of being in contact with nature and discovery, allows to stimulate learning from a concept that meets the methodology used in school. Casa da Árvore appears as one of the first moments in which children have contact with the world of architecture in relation to nature.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this picture!
Floor plan
Floor plan
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The idea of connecting classrooms to outer space was the starting point for the development of this project. This premise, coupled with large windows, allowed us to create classrooms where the interior space appears as an extension of the exterior, thus creating a strong connection with nature. The patios and porches allow children to fully use the space, and the structure itself was designed as an integral part of the patio furniture.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The choice of materials used is in accordance with the concept of the project, where the use of natural cork as a cladding material in the eaves connects us with nature. The stereotomy itself was crafted like pieces of a puzzle, creating a rhythm on the façade that allows for different appropriations and movements. The concrete of the walls was treated in a particular way, almost alluding to the roots of the trees, where you can see the inert materials that makeup and support the structure resting on a pavement in earth tones that reinforces the imagery of the Casa da Árvore. 

…will continue to grow.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:-

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Contaminar Arquitectos
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsElementary & Middle schoolPortugal
Cite: "School Casa da Árvore / Contaminar Arquitetos" [Escola Casa da Árvore / Contaminar Arquitectos] 26 Oct 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/970794/school-casa-da-arvore-contaminar-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream