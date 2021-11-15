Architecture and Engineering Side by Side: the Case of Urban Bridges

The technical needs of the construction of bridges many times guide the development of the design itself. However, architecture is never put aside, rather the opposite. The aesthetics of bridges that we collect in this article are the result of an intense, demanding, and stimulating dialogue between architecture and engineering, where the search for solutions only ends when both disciplines are fully satisfied.

In the selected cases, architects and engineers worked together to achieve a common goal, which was not viewed as the exclusive territory of one or the other. In order to achieve the best possible result for the connecting bridge in its particular context, clear and rigorous criteria are agreed to coordinate the architectural solutions to the technical needs of the work.

It is gratifying to realize that talking about the structure of these projects is also talking about their architecture, and that to explain their architecture is to tell about the engineering processes that were proposed and how they were implemented.

