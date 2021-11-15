We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  Architecture and Engineering Side by Side: the Case of Urban Bridges

Architecture and Engineering Side by Side: the Case of Urban Bridges

Courtesy of Javier Haddad
Courtesy of Javier Haddad

The technical needs of the construction of bridges many times guide the development of the design itself. However, architecture is never put aside, rather the opposite. The aesthetics of bridges that we collect in this article are the result of an intense, demanding, and stimulating dialogue between architecture and engineering, where the search for solutions only ends when both disciplines are fully satisfied.

© Luke O'Donovan© Steve Kroodsma© Iwan Baan© Askhat Saduov

In the selected cases, architects and engineers worked together to achieve a common goal, which was not viewed as the exclusive territory of one or the other. In order to achieve the best possible result for the connecting bridge in its particular context, clear and rigorous criteria are agreed to coordinate the architectural solutions to the technical needs of the work.

It is gratifying to realize that talking about the structure of these projects is also talking about their architecture, and that to explain their architecture is to tell about the engineering processes that were proposed and how they were implemented.

Courtesy of Schwartz Besnosoff Architects
Courtesy of Schwartz Besnosoff Architects

Murdoch's Connection Bridge / Matter
Structural Engineering by SH Structures

© Luke O'Donovan
© Luke O'Donovan
© Luke O'Donovan
© Luke O'Donovan

Atyrau Bridge / New Moon Architects
Engineering by BC Engeneering

© Askhat Saduov
© Askhat Saduov
Courtesy of New Moon Architects
Courtesy of New Moon Architects
© Askhat Saduov
© Askhat Saduov

The Technion’s Entrance Gate / Schwartz Besnosoff Architects
Structure by Rokach Ashkenazi Engineering Consultant

Courtesy of Schwartz Besnosoff Architects
Courtesy of Schwartz Besnosoff Architects
Courtesy of Schwartz Besnosoff Architects
Courtesy of Schwartz Besnosoff Architects
Courtesy of Schwartz Besnosoff Architects
Courtesy of Schwartz Besnosoff Architects

Onda Atlántica Bridge / Onda Arquitectura + Checa Arquitectura
Structural Engineering by Ingeniería Zero

© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan
Courtesy of Onda Arquitectura + Checa Arquitectura
Courtesy of Onda Arquitectura + Checa Arquitectura
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

Park Union Bridge / Diller Scofidio + Renfro
Structural Engineer by Arup

© Jason O Rear
© Jason O Rear
© Jason O Rear
© Jason O Rear

Footbridge of the High Speed Train Station Saint Laud / Dietmar Feichtinger Architectes
Engineering by SBP GMBH

© David Boureau
© David Boureau
Courtesy of Dietmar Feichtinger Architectes
Courtesy of Dietmar Feichtinger Architectes
© David Boureau
© David Boureau

Providence Pedestrian Bridge / INFORM Studio + Buro Happold
Structural Engineering by Buro Happold

© Steve Kroodsma
© Steve Kroodsma
Courtesy of INFORM Studio + Buro Happold
Courtesy of INFORM Studio + Buro Happold
© Steve Kroodsma
© Steve Kroodsma

Drift Bridge / Volkan Alkanoglu
Structural Engineer by CMID Engineers

© Jennifer Boomer
© Jennifer Boomer
Courtesy of Volkan Alkanoglu
Courtesy of Volkan Alkanoglu
© Jennifer Boomer
© Jennifer Boomer

Agustina Coulleri
