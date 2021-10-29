10 Houses With Concrete Pergolas in Argentina

Argentina is positioned in the extreme south and southwest of South America and given its extension, it has a multiplicity of climates and differences in the incidence of sunlight. These conditions led many architecture professionals to think about pergolas to generate transitional spaces between the interior and exterior of the homes that allow meeting the needs of its inhabitants by creating shaded, meeting and resting spaces in the open air.
Being, in general, a predominantly temperate climate, towards the north of the country the summers are characterized by being very hot and humid with mild and dry winters. Towards the center and over the Mediterranean region, the summers are also warm. Therefore, when thinking about what type of pergola to design, it is recommended to take into account the climatic conditions of the region in question, considering the hours of exposure to solar radiation, the intensity of rainfall or winds, among others.
Wood, aluminum, wrought iron, steel, PVC or concrete are some of the most used materials to carry them out. Unlike other materials, it can be said that concrete provides certain resistance to rain, snowfall or high temperatures and does not require great maintenance, which makes it durable over time.
Next, we present a selection of 10 homes located in Argentina that incorporate the implementation of pergolas materialized in concrete in various spaces.
Pilará House / Besonias Almeida Arquitectos
- Year: 2021
- Location: Pilar, Buenos Aires, Argentina
House in Villa Allende / Santiago Viale
- Year: 2020
- Location: Villa Allende, Cordoba, Argentina
House R / Gianserra + Lima arquitectos
- Year: 2019
- Location: City Bell, Buenos Aires, Argentina
House in Divisadero / Estudio Galera
- Year: 2019
- Location: Cariló, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Jacarandá House / Estudio Galera
- Year: 2018
- Location: Cariló, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Candida House / Karlen + Clemente
- Year: 2018
- Location: Villa Del Dique, Cordoba, Argentina
Rincon House / Estudio Galera Arquitectura
- Year: 2018
- Location: Ostende, Buenos Aires, Argentina
ARANZAZU House / Besonias Almeida Arquitectos
- Year: 2017
- Location: Tortuguitas, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Fluxa House / Gianserra + Lima arquitectos
- Year: 2017
- Location: La Plata, Buenos Aires, Argentina
EH House / Estudio GMARQ
- Year: 2017
- Location: Pilar, Buenos Aires, Argentina