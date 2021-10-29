10 Houses With Concrete Pergolas in Argentina

Save this picture! Pilará House / Besonias Almeida Arquitectos. Image © Federico Kulekdjian

Argentina is positioned in the extreme south and southwest of South America and given its extension, it has a multiplicity of climates and differences in the incidence of sunlight. These conditions led many architecture professionals to think about pergolas to generate transitional spaces between the interior and exterior of the homes that allow meeting the needs of its inhabitants by creating shaded, meeting and resting spaces in the open air.

Being, in general, a predominantly temperate climate, towards the north of the country the summers are characterized by being very hot and humid with mild and dry winters. Towards the center and over the Mediterranean region, the summers are also warm. Therefore, when thinking about what type of pergola to design, it is recommended to take into account the climatic conditions of the region in question, considering the hours of exposure to solar radiation, the intensity of rainfall or winds, among others.

Wood, aluminum, wrought iron, steel, PVC or concrete are some of the most used materials to carry them out. Unlike other materials, it can be said that concrete provides certain resistance to rain, snowfall or high temperatures and does not require great maintenance, which makes it durable over time.

Next, we present a selection of 10 homes located in Argentina that incorporate the implementation of pergolas materialized in concrete in various spaces.

Year: 2021

2021 Location: Pilar, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Save this picture! Pilará House / Besonias Almeida Arquitectos. Image © Federico Kulekdjian

Year: 2020

2020 Location: Villa Allende, Cordoba, Argentina

Save this picture! House in Villa Allende / Santiago Viale. Image © Gonzalo Viramonte

Year: 2019

2019 Location: City Bell, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Save this picture! R House / Gianserra + Lima arquitectos. Image © Luis Barandiarán

Year: 2019

2019 Location: Cariló, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Save this picture! House in Divisadero / Estudio Galera. Image © Diego Medina

Year: 2018

2018 Location: Cariló, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Save this picture! Jacarandá House / Estudio Galera. Image © Diego Medina

Year: 2018

2018 Location: Villa Del Dique, Cordoba, Argentina

Save this picture! Candida House / Karlen + Clemente. Image © Gonzalo Viramonte

Year: 2018

2018 Location: Ostende, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Save this picture! RINCON House / Estudio Galera. Image © Diego Medina

Year: 2017

2017 Location: Tortuguitas, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Save this picture! ARANZAZU House / Besonias Almeida Arquitectos. Image © Federico Kulekdjian

Year: 2017

2017 Location: La Plata, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Save this picture! Fluxa House / Gianserra + Lima arquitectos. Image © Luis Barandiarán

Year: 2017

2017 Location: Pilar, Buenos Aires, Argentina