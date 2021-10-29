We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

10 Houses With Concrete Pergolas in Argentina

Argentina is positioned in the extreme south and southwest of South America and given its extension, it has a multiplicity of climates and differences in the incidence of sunlight. These conditions led many architecture professionals to think about pergolas to generate transitional spaces between the interior and exterior of the homes that allow meeting the needs of its inhabitants by creating shaded, meeting and resting spaces in the open air.

Being, in general, a predominantly temperate climate, towards the north of the country the summers are characterized by being very hot and humid with mild and dry winters. Towards the center and over the Mediterranean region, the summers are also warm. Therefore, when thinking about what type of pergola to design, it is recommended to take into account the climatic conditions of the region in question, considering the hours of exposure to solar radiation, the intensity of rainfall or winds, among others.

Wood, aluminum, wrought iron, steel, PVC or concrete are some of the most used materials to carry them out. Unlike other materials, it can be said that concrete provides certain resistance to rain, snowfall or high temperatures and does not require great maintenance, which makes it durable over time.

Next, we present a selection of 10 homes located in Argentina that incorporate the implementation of pergolas materialized in concrete in various spaces.

Pilará House / Besonias Almeida Arquitectos

  • Year: 2021
  • Location: Pilar, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Pilará House / Besonias Almeida Arquitectos. Image © Federico Kulekdjian
Pilará House / Besonias Almeida Arquitectos. Image © Federico Kulekdjian

House in Villa Allende / Santiago Viale

  • Year: 2020
  • Location: Villa Allende, Cordoba, Argentina

House in Villa Allende / Santiago Viale. Image © Gonzalo Viramonte
House in Villa Allende / Santiago Viale. Image © Gonzalo Viramonte

House R / Gianserra + Lima arquitectos

  • Year: 2019
  • Location: City Bell, Buenos Aires, Argentina 

R House / Gianserra + Lima arquitectos. Image © Luis Barandiarán
R House / Gianserra + Lima arquitectos. Image © Luis Barandiarán

House in Divisadero / Estudio Galera

  • Year: 2019
  • Location: Cariló, Buenos Aires, Argentina 

House in Divisadero / Estudio Galera. Image © Diego Medina
House in Divisadero / Estudio Galera. Image © Diego Medina

Jacarandá House / Estudio Galera

  • Year: 2018
  • Location: Cariló, Buenos Aires, Argentina 

Jacarandá House / Estudio Galera. Image © Diego Medina
Jacarandá House / Estudio Galera. Image © Diego Medina

Candida House / Karlen + Clemente

  • Year: 2018
  • Location: Villa Del Dique, Cordoba, Argentina 

Candida House / Karlen + Clemente. Image © Gonzalo Viramonte
Candida House / Karlen + Clemente. Image © Gonzalo Viramonte

Rincon House / Estudio Galera Arquitectura

  • Year: 2018
  • Location: Ostende, Buenos Aires, Argentina 

RINCON House / Estudio Galera. Image © Diego Medina
RINCON House / Estudio Galera. Image © Diego Medina

ARANZAZU House / Besonias Almeida Arquitectos

  • Year: 2017
  • Location: Tortuguitas, Buenos Aires, Argentina 

ARANZAZU House / Besonias Almeida Arquitectos. Image © Federico Kulekdjian
ARANZAZU House / Besonias Almeida Arquitectos. Image © Federico Kulekdjian

Fluxa House / Gianserra + Lima arquitectos

  • Year: 2017
  • Location: La Plata, Buenos Aires, Argentina 

Fluxa House / Gianserra + Lima arquitectos. Image © Luis Barandiarán
Fluxa House / Gianserra + Lima arquitectos. Image © Luis Barandiarán

EH House / Estudio GMARQ

  • Year: 2017
  • Location: Pilar, Buenos Aires, Argentina 

EH House / Estudio GMARQ. Image © Alejandro Peral
EH House / Estudio GMARQ. Image © Alejandro Peral

