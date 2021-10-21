We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
Brunnsparken / Bornstein Lyckefors

Courtesy of Bornstein Lyckefors
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Exhibition Center
Gothenburg, Sweden
  • Design Team:Andreas Lyckefors, Johan Olsson, Viktor Stansvik, Jenny Andersson Höfvner, Karen Cubells Guillen, David Svahn, Elias Lindh, Per Hultcrantz, Jasmina Herder
  • Client:Röhsska ArkDes
  • City:Gothenburg
  • Country:Sweden
Courtesy of Bornstein Lyckefors
Text description provided by the architects. Bornstein Lyckefors’ proposal for the exhibition Architecture Projects: Brunnsparken at the Röhsska Museum is a party memorial, a material manifestation to recall something precious to most of us – the public party. This monument houses party halls, secret rooms, and an archive of party ephemera to encapsulate the perishable nature of parties.

Courtesy of Bornstein Lyckefors
Parties are substantially transient. Its architectural manifestation takes the form of gazebos, temporary marquees, and decorated glades. The physical form that will not last forever. The same is true of the artifacts associated with the party; glitter withers, smoke machines break and plastic party hats are consigned to an eternal yet hardly recognizable whirl in an ocean somewhere. 

Courtesy of Bornstein Lyckefors
Courtesy of Bornstein Lyckefors
The form of the monument of partying stems from an experiment in which a cast was taken of tent structures that shared a single common tarp. Larger halls are arranged along an axis running between Lejontrappan’s stone steps and The Palace House. Above the halls sits the archive, and the spaces between them shape the monument’s secret rooms.

Model
In conjunction with Gothenburg’s 400th anniversary, The Röhsska Museum presents speculative conceptualizations for one specific public space in Gothenburg. The exhibition explores imaginative visions for one of Gothenburg’s most talked-about spaces by eight teams of architects and designers. The teams were asked to present their utopian visions for Brunnsparken through the traditional means of a plan drawing, a model, a manifesto and inspirational objects.

© Carl Ander
© Carl Ander
Project location

Address:Gothenburg, Sweden

Bornstein Lyckefors
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitExhibition centerSweden
Cite: "Brunnsparken / Bornstein Lyckefors" 21 Oct 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/970526/brunnsparken-bornstein-lyckefors> ISSN 0719-8884

