Multi-Functional Auditorium, National Central University / JJP Architects & Planners

Principal In Charge: Joshua J. Pan, FAIA; Jong-Yu Cheng

Design Team: Chung-Tsai Huang, Qui-Min Sae-Tang, Mitcheal Huang, Ady Tsai, Pen Lee, Hsiao-Mei Shih, Julie Yang, We-Ker Kuo, Yen-Lin Huang, Chien-Yuan Liang, Shih-Fang Huang, Hsin-Pin Lee, Shu-Ching Wu

City: Taoyuan

Country: Taiwan (ROC)

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the gateway city of Taoyuan, the Central University is endowed with outstanding geographic accessibility. The completion of the multi-functional auditorium as part of a new learning complex, designed by JJP Architects and Planners, fulfills the university’s ambition as the city’s “generator of creativity” and promotes interactions between the school and the city to achieve the goal of “Scientific NCU, Humanistic NCU.”

The auditorium is located on the central axis of the campus and is surrounded by a vibrant pine forest. The design concept is based on the image of pine cones, which is used as inspiration for the gradual unfolding of spatial hierarchies that connote roundness and grace.

The architectural expression with different textures creates various acoustical reflections, which means the auditorium can be used for musical and theatrical performances, assemblies, and other activities. The stage can accommodate nearly a hundred musicians for large-scale orchestra performances. Furthermore, sound reflectors can be strategically employed to enhance the sound of each vocal group. When the auditorium is switched to the lecture or assembly mode, the rear projection setting of the podium can reduce the glare of the audience's line of sight.

Unique amongst large auditoriums, the stage can be utilized as the backstage for outdoor performances, where the audience enjoys the performance from the sloped grass slope in the rear of the building. The auditorium, which can accommodate 1,600 people, is connected through an entry plaza, foyer, art gallery, sky corridor, indoor/outdoor auditorium, to the rest of the complex and campus beyond.

The design of the complex promotes the sustainable development of the campus, with the integration of the existing contours of the campus and vegetation with surrounding open spaces to facilitate outdoor and semi-outdoor activities. Hence, this interactive artistic platform not only satisfies the variety of needs of the university but also realizes a triple-win strategy for the government, the university, and the local residents by creating a cultural destination for all.