We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. National Library of France Finally Complete After a 10-Year-Long Renovation

National Library of France Finally Complete After a 10-Year-Long Renovation

Save this article
National Library of France Finally Complete After a 10-Year-Long Renovation

Formerly known as the Bibliotheque du Roi, the Richelieu site of the National Library of France near the Palais-Royal has finally completed construction after almost 10 years of renovations. The transformation of the 300-year-old site included facade restorations, installation of an interior garden, and facilities maintenances, promoting innovation, modernity, and openness to a wider public. The project, which is both a library and a museum, will continue to house a massive campus for the history of the arts and heritage, and provide visitors with a place for walking, discovery, and exchange. The site is expected to be open to the public in summer of 2022.

© Takuji Shimmura / BnF© JC Ballot / BnF© JC Ballot / BnF© Takuji Shimmura / BnF+ 12

The work done on the library is considered as one of the major projects led by France's Ministry of Culture and Communication with the support of the Ministry of National Education, Higher Education and Research. The architects in charge of the renovation were Atelier Bruno Gaudin, along with EGIS, CASSO, and 8’18.

Save this picture!
© Takuji Shimmura / BnF
© Takuji Shimmura / BnF

Visitors are able to access the library on a route from the Louvre to the Opera, near the Palais-Royal and the Comédie Française. Its two entrances on rue Vivienne and rue de Richelieu will become a focal point in the city, inviting passersby to discover an exceptional heritage in the heart of Paris. The Richelieu site will offer the public completely redesigned spaces including a new museum with a route that will tell the story of antiquity to the present day in a manner that is both chronological and thematic.

Related Article

Paris City Guide: 23 Places Every Architect Must Visit

Save this picture!
© Takuji Shimmura / BnF
© Takuji Shimmura / BnF

The monumental structure has been refurbished to preserve its historic collections and maintain international standards of safety and accessibility. After the renovation, more than 20 million documents have been conserved in the new library. 30,000 m² of the building's total 58,000 m² have been renovated over the course of 10 years. The first phase of the work, which took place from 2011 - 2016 included renovations on the half of the building located along the Rue de Richelieu,  which include exhibition spaces, bookstore, a café, educational spaces, and commercial stores. From 2017 to 2021, renovation work was done on the half of the building that is located along Rue Vivienne, which include the Mazarine gallery, the oval room, the King's Cabinet, the Vivienne garden, and the museum. 

Save this picture!
© Takuji Shimmura / BnF
© Takuji Shimmura / BnF

In 2011, photographer Franck Bohbot shared with ArchDaily photographs of the National Library with a completely empty interior, ahead of the renovation.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Dima Stouhi
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Dima Stouhi. "National Library of France Finally Complete After a 10-Year-Long Renovation" 13 Oct 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/970070/national-library-of-france-finally-complete-after-a-10-year-long-renovation> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream