"Intelligence for Life": The Spanish Pavilion at the 2020 Expo Dubai

Save this picture! El Pabellón de España en Expo Dubái 2020. Image Cortesía de MAHALA

+ 23

Under the motto of 'Intelligence for life', the Spanish Pavilion at the 2020 Expo in Dubai seeks to synthesize "our ingenuity, our creativity and our innovative capacity as essential tools to preserve life and biological diversity as well as to build a sustainable future". The architectural project entrusted to the studio Amann-Cánovas-Maruri is located in the "Sustainability" thematic area, close to what will undoubtedly be one of the largest meeting points: Al Wasl Square and the UAE Pavilion designed by Santiago Calatrava.

Save this picture! El Pabellón de España en Expo Dubái 2020. Image Cortesía de MAHALA

Save this picture! El Pabellón de España en Expo Dubái 2020. Image Cortesía de MAHALA

Managed by Acción Cultural Española (AC / E), the pavilion has an area of about 5,800 m2 stacked with a series of colorful conical volumes partially covered with ultralight and flexible photovoltaic panels designed by the Spanish company The South Oracle (TSO).

Save this picture! El Pabellón de España en Expo Dubái 2020. Image Cortesía de MAHALA

Save this picture! El Pabellón de España en Expo Dubái 2020. Image Cortesía de MAHALA

The Pavilion has two complementary exhibition areas. In the plaza under the cones, the 'Destellos' exhibition is made up of a series of interventions that show Spanish contributions to universal culture. On the underground level, 'El Bosque de la Inteligencia' is an exhibition that showcases trees made of a material that absorbs CO2.

Save this picture! El Pabellón de España en Expo Dubái 2020. Image Cortesía de MAHALA

Save this picture! El Pabellón de España en Expo Dubái 2020. Image Cortesía de MAHALA

At the same time, Studio Daniel Canogar will present a three-screen sculptural piece in the form of an interlocking loop suspended in the Atrium of the Pavilion. "El Dinamo" is an interactive audiovisual work made in collaboration with the composer Francisco López that shows generative audiovisual content, constantly changing thanks to the interaction of the visitor with the railings that run along the ramps.

Save this picture! El Pabellón de España en Expo Dubái 2020. Image Cortesía de MAHALA

Save this picture! El Pabellón de España en Expo Dubái 2020. Image Cortesía de MAHALA

Throughout the six months of the Expo, a total of 32 Spanish companies, with more than 200 artists, will present their cultural work in Dubai. Around 100 performances will take place in the Spanish Pavilion and in the main stages of the Expo site.

Save this picture! El Pabellón de España en Expo Dubái 2020. Image Cortesía de MAHALA