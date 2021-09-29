We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. UK Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai is a Stage for AI-Generated Collective Poems

UK Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai is a Stage for AI-Generated Collective Poems

Save this article
UK Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai is a Stage for AI-Generated Collective Poems
Save this picture!
© Alin Constantin Photography
© Alin Constantin Photography

UK’s contribution to Expo 2020 Dubai is a wooden sculptural structure that celebrates cultural diversity and collaboration, highlighting Britain as a meeting place of cultures and ideas. Created by artist and designer Es Devlin, the Poem Pavilion uses advanced machine learning algorithms to transform the input of visitors into collective poems. The latter can be read in illuminating displays on the façade, transforming the pavilion into the exhibit itself.

© Alin Constantin Photography© Alin Constantin Photography© Alin Constantin Photography© Alin Constantin Photography+ 16

Save this picture!
© Alin Constantin Photography
© Alin Constantin Photography

At the Poem Pavilion, visitors are invited to donate a word at the “mouthpiece” upon entering the central space, which showcases these contributions in English and Arabic, accompanied by a choral soundscape. An algorithm compiles the donated words into texts, generating a collective poem every minute. The machine learning model was initially trained on internet texts and was adapted to the project through a diverse selection of over five thousand poems carefully curated by a team of poetry curators.

Save this picture!
© Alin Constantin Photography
© Alin Constantin Photography

Known for the large-scale installations that merge music, language and light, artist and designer Es Devlin first explored the idea of machine-generated poetry in 2016 with the Poem Portraits project at the Serpentine GALLERY, in response to the idea of proposing a social sculpture.

Related Article

Australian Pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai Echoes the Country's Distinctive Culture and Landscape

“Algorithms are among us, they are an ever-growing part of our culture, their output is based on what they are trained on and who trains them. The pavilion is at once an expression of the ideal of a culturally diverse Britain that I grew up with, tempered with our growing awareness of the part algorithms play in shaping the future of our culture.”- Es Devlin.

Located in the “Opportunity” district, the UK pavilion was developed together with structural engineers Atelier One, environmental design consultants Atelier Ten, executive architects Veretec and creative agency Avantgarde. The structure is made of cross-laminated timber with wood sourced from sustainably managed Italian and Austrian forests. The creation of the pavilion itself demonstrates multiculturalism, with the LED elements designed in Belgium and produced in China and the algorithm developed in California.

Save this picture!
© Alin Constantin Photography
© Alin Constantin Photography

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Andreea Cutieru
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Andreea Cutieru. "UK Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai is a Stage for AI-Generated Collective Poems" 29 Sep 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/969332/uk-pavilion-at-expo-2020-dubai-is-a-stage-for-ai-generated-collective-poems> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream