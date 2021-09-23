We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. ODA Transforms Old Parking Lot into Mixed-Use Project and Public Park in Buenos Aires

ODA Transforms Old Parking Lot into Mixed-Use Project and Public Park in Buenos Aires

Save this article
ODA Transforms Old Parking Lot into Mixed-Use Project and Public Park in Buenos Aires

The old structure called Playa Gigena, in honor of the equestrian of the same name, located between the hippodrome and the Rosedal de Palermo in Buenos Aires, will now be converted by ODA into a Class A office building and a public park including cafes, restaurants, shops, and a covered parking lot. The partial demolition of the old parking lot has begun on June 28th.

Designed by the American architecture office ODA, the next Paseo Gigena will be the firm's first mixed-use project in the city of Buenos Aires city. The team involved in the process also includes the participation of Aisenson studio, Inscape Landscape, Coinsa, and the developer BSD Investments, to which the government has granted the concession of the property known as Ámbito Gigena, for a period of 15 years.

Paseo Gigena, diseñado por ODA. Image Cortesía de ODAPaseo Gigena, diseñado por ODA. Image Cortesía de ODAPaseo Gigena, diseñado por ODA. Image Cortesía de ODAPaseo Gigena, diseñado por ODA. Image Cortesía de ODA+ 6

Save this picture!
Antigua estructura de estacionamiento. Image Cortesía de ODA
Antigua estructura de estacionamiento. Image Cortesía de ODA

"We have an abandoned concrete infrastructure that does not speak at all with its surroundings nor is useful for the city and its inhabitants," explains the architect and urban planner Álvaro García Resta, secretary of Urban Development of the Government of the City of Buenos Aires. 

Save this picture!
Paseo Gigena, diseñado por ODA. Image Cortesía de ODA
Paseo Gigena, diseñado por ODA. Image Cortesía de ODA
Save this picture!
Paseo Gigena, diseñado por ODA. Image Cortesía de ODA
Paseo Gigena, diseñado por ODA. Image Cortesía de ODA

Eran Chen, founder of ODA states that “this project is a great example of the private sector working with the government to create a truly unique typology that will benefit the city and its citizens for decades to come".

These types of partnerships are the future. It’s ambitious and takes bravery and bold leadership on all fronts, but when this is completed we will have a park that will become an icon for the city, and quite possibly the coolest office building in the southern hemisphere. If you want to get people back to work, then we need to be thinking like this. -- Eran Chen, founder of ODA.

Save this picture!
Paseo Gigena, diseñado por ODA. Image Cortesía de ODA
Paseo Gigena, diseñado por ODA. Image Cortesía de ODA

The mixed-use project envisioned seeks to recycle 80% of the original skeleton in order to create a building of almost 15,000 square meters. Intending to unite the two neighborhoods previously separated by the older structure, the design will include around 4,000 square meters of public terraces and open green spaces with pedestrian paths and a parking lot for 250 cars.

Save this picture!
Paseo Gigena, diseñado por ODA. Image Cortesía de ODA
Paseo Gigena, diseñado por ODA. Image Cortesía de ODA

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Fabian Dejtiar
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Dejtiar, Fabian. "ODA Transforms Old Parking Lot into Mixed-Use Project and Public Park in Buenos Aires" [Paseo Gigena en Buenos Aires: ODA transformará un antiguo estacionamiento en un proyecto de uso mixto con parque público] 23 Sep 2021. ArchDaily. (Trans. Harrouk, Christele) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/968978/oda-transforms-old-parking-lot-into-mixed-use-project-and-public-park-in-buenos-aires> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream