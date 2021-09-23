We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  Concrete Waves / G8A Architecture & Urban Planning

Concrete Waves / G8A Architecture & Urban Planning

Concrete Waves / G8A Architecture & Urban Planning

© Hiroyuki Oki

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
© Hiroyuki Oki

Text description provided by the architects. Set within a tropical climate, the pre-cast façade manipulates the orientation of sun shading to craft the beautiful illusion that is Concrete Waves. Part of the new industrial zone is the latest project for FPT in Ho Chi Minh City that will be completed in three phases. Developed from the learnings of earlier projects exploring the “yard typology” from a new perspective.

© Hiroyuki Oki
Layout
Layout
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

The building benefits from a rational floor plan and an exterior load-bearing structure. This smartly maximizes the floor layout and provides flexible interior space solutions. Circulation paths exist on the margins of the floor plans and relaxation areas can be found well shaded with double-height sky gardens at each level, giving breathing space for a building that is highly compact. At base level natural light and cross ventilation allow the parking area to be pleasant.

© Hiroyuki Oki
Section
Section
© Hiroyuki Oki

Landscape elements such as; fencing, signage, and parapet walls around the yard are made from red Corten Steel. The building’s use of color and material sets it apart from other developments within the vast master plan. Marked by the high contrast between the monochromatic skin of the building that is in light, medium, and dark grey, and the stunning lush vegetation the building is iconic.

© Hiroyuki Oki

Project location

Address:Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

G8A Architecture & Urban Planning
