World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Wellness Interiors
  Japan
  Share Salon JAM / kfuna

Share Salon JAM / kfuna

© Takumi Ota

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Wellness Interiors
Osaka, Japan
  • Architects: kfuna
  Area:  99
  Year:  2020
  Photographs:  Takumi Ota
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: BEAUTY GARAGE, TAKARA BELMONT
  • Lead Architect: Fumitaka Kawanishi
  • Construction: kfuna company limited
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

Text description provided by the architects. Share Salon JAM is a beauty salon located in Osaka. The client was Mr. TAKU NAGASAKI of storage green label. In recent years, the demand for shared salon spaces is gradually increasing in Japan as well. The impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on employment are one of the reasons for this.

© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

Due to factors such as shortened operating hours, increasing numbers of workers see the appeal of working freelance. In response to this changing environment, Share Salon JAM was completed in 2020 as a space enabling salon staff to work whenever and for as long as they want.

© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota
Plan
Plan
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

The design concept is around “jam.” This word expresses the meaning of different people working alongside each other. Instead of borrowing a salon name and working as employees, this facility allows each worker to express their own unique individuality, We express this concept as “intermixing individuality.”

© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

First, the color of the front glowing wall varies depending on the angle. It shows the individuality of human beings and different perspectives. Each person's individuality is like a material (box). In addition to tiles and paint, the materials for the private rooms normally used for the base were also employed.

© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

By giving a flat value to these materials that are usually covered over immediately, the design achieves an expression of individuality free from any hierarchy of superiority and inferiority, which I think is a beautiful thing. Also, the shape of these boxes is not perfectly aligned but instead allowed to overlap with other neighboring rooms. This gives the space a sense of varied movement.

© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

Although this expresses the forms of free individuality (materials) in a lively motion and through helping each other, the shape was not created by chance. This design was essential for allocating functional lines of movement to maximize the utilization of the space. There are three types of rooms to choose from. There are private rooms, semi-private rooms, and open space available. For these rooms, the shampoo stations are shared with the open space, so ensuring that the usage timing for these stations didn’t overlap was one issue to consider.

© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

As a means of reducing customer contact and achieving smooth movement, customers’ shoes alone are visible from the hall during shampooing. Stylists can also immediately tell whether each station is in use or not. From the perspective of social distancing as well, this approach provides maximum function with minimum space.

© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

Project gallery

Project location

Osaka, Japan

About this office
kfuna
Office

Products

GlassSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsWellness InteriorsJapan
