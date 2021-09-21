Getting Technical: An Introduction to Color Temperature and Technical Lighting

Save this picture! Misci Store / Babbie Arquitetura e Interiores + Airon Martin. Image © André Klotz

Commercial spaces must be enticing enough to pull people in, and comforting enough to keep them there. It’s this balance that makes the utilization of technical lighting so important to master.

It can be hard for spaces such as hospitality venues, offices, and retail environments to create comfortable, functional, and eye-catching lighting networks. But with venues, companies, and brands fighting harder than ever for the attention of shoppers, buyers, and workers, ensuring they present the perfect combination of ambiance, comfort, and aesthetic, all while staying completely on brand, is even harder than it appears.

Most commercial spaces you walk into, you normally don’t bother to take in the lighting systems – I do, of course, but I’m not normal. Even in trendy modern bars with oversized industrial pendants, the aspect that hits you before any other is the color temperature of the room’s light. Measured in Kelvin (K), a lighting fixture’s color temperature can be understood on a very simple scale. Here’s how, and where, it works: