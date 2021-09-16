We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

SE5: Colour Plane / Turner Architects

SE5: Colour Plane / Turner Architects

© Adam Scott

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Extension
London, United Kingdom
© Adam Scott
Text description provided by the architects. We started with the paintings on the wall. The works are by John Prentice (the owner's grandfather), an artist and engineer. Prentice has written about colour selection turning it into a language akin to a musical score in his thesis Colour Plane. He uses this theory of colour to tell stories.

© Adam Scott
We wanted the house to imbue these theories. 

His paintings of natural and urban landscapes fill the walls of the house with their strong painterly brush strokes and rhythmic colour selection.

© Adam Scott
© Adam Scott
Our response is to use an eclectic but carefully chosen palette of materials and colours to give the house this painterly and textured quality. A main component of the design is a concrete and timber tree that rises from the garden. This tree branches across the back of a new kitchen hosting seats and a swing, framing views, and collecting domestic spaces.

© Adam Scott
© Adam Scott
Light mottles as it falls through these branches. The maker's mark (like the painter's) is left clear with finishes reflecting their engineered raw state: a soft impression of the built and natural. This is layered with strong colours lifted from the paintings and placed next to one another to help give a backdrop to the home’s new stories.

© Adam Scott
About this office
Turner Architects
Office

Cite: "SE5: Colour Plane / Turner Architects" 16 Sep 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/968275/se5-colour-plane-turner-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

