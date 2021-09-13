We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Workshop
  4. Spain
  5. Amalarico Studio / Zooco estudio

Amalarico Studio / Zooco estudio

© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Workshop, Office Buildings
Madrid, Spain
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

Text description provided by the architects. In the historical Tercio y Terol suburb, located in the Madrid neighborhood of San Isidro in Carabanchel, a home is intervened to become a multidisciplinary workshop for a multifaceted client. The reduced dimensions of the workspace should boost the creative development activities, such as writing, painting, or meditation. A place where having enough, and not more than necessary, is the key to fostering the creative environment.

© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
Plan and Section
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

The main concepts on which the design idea is based are austerity, warmth and different perspective points. The austerity is given by the functionality of all the elements that intervene in the design: storage, exhibition, and work areas. The warmth is raised through natural materials, such as the oak and the wicker grille. This combination configures the character of the environment with white colors on the walls and metal trusses. Another main point for the development of the program is the quality of natural light. To do this, we create larger openings to introduce natural light. We position mirrors at very specific points to provoke different visual games, from the inside to the outside, and generating the perception of a much wider space.

© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

In section, the project is divided into two heights. The upper area is enabled as a meditation space, from which the rest of the workshop is dominated.

© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

Project location

Address:Madrid, Spain

Zooco estudio
