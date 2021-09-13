We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. From Echo-Free Hospitality to Clear Meeting Rooms: Creating the Perfect Soundscape

From Echo-Free Hospitality to Clear Meeting Rooms: Creating the Perfect Soundscape

Save this article
From Echo-Free Hospitality to Clear Meeting Rooms: Creating the Perfect Soundscape

As material technology becomes more advanced and the importance of health and wellbeing is taken more seriously, sculpting sound is now a consistent part of specifiers’ briefs in all sectors, from echo-free hospitality to clear and functional meeting rooms, and even transforming home offices or music rooms into headache-free sound vaults.

When sound waves approach an obstacle, such as a wall, they can do one of three things. Some of them simply pass straight through into neighboring space, some are absorbed by the wall, and whatever remains is reflected back into the room unchanged. Left unchecked, these returning sound waves create a rising cacophony making it difficult to focus or even hear the person next to you.

An acoustically-insulated room can be accomplished in one of two ways. The first is by replacing a room’s interior wall partitions with sound-insulating alternatives, such as with fecofix glass frames by Feco. The aluminium-framed double-glazed walls feature a large interior cavity, enabling superior sound insulation. With glass joints and integrated blinds between the panes, the product also provides transparency and customizable privacy when required.

Keep reading All About Acoustics on Architonic.

About this author
James Wormald
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: James Wormald. "From Echo-Free Hospitality to Clear Meeting Rooms: Creating the Perfect Soundscape" 13 Sep 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/968151/from-echo-free-hospitality-to-clear-meeting-rooms-creating-the-perfect-soundscape> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream