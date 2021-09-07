We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Elementary & Middle School
  4. China
  5. The Aerospace City School of RDFZ / BIAD

The Aerospace City School of RDFZ / BIAD

Save this project
The Aerospace City School of RDFZ / BIAD

aerial view. Image © Zhi Xiamultipurpose building and primary school building west facade. Image © Meng Zhoumultipurpose building. Image © Zhi Xiaprimary school building. Image © Meng Zhou+ 38

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Elementary & Middle School
Beijing, China
  • Architects: BIAD
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  80893
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Zhi Xia, Meng Zhou
  • Lead Architect: Xiaogong Wang, Zheng Wang
  • Design Team:Wenruo Jia, Kaidi Chen, Danming Zhang, Cheng Gao, Yang Ding, Yaqin He, Zhi Lu, Yingna Hu, Chen Yang, Nan Li, Yifan Li, Lu Gan, Kaifeng Huai, Shaopeng Li, Kai Yang, Meng Zhou
  • Structural Design:Yang Jiang, Ke Sun, Ting Li, Zhao Kang
  • Equipment Design:Dongyang Lu, Hua Fan, Yannan Feng, Ruichen Liu, Man Li
  • Electical Design:Yining Zhao, Lili Song, Luyang Jia, Ziyan Xia
  • Client:Education Commission Of Haidian District Beijing
  • City:Beijing
  • Country:China
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
multipurpose building and primary school building west facade. Image © Meng Zhou
multipurpose building and primary school building west facade. Image © Meng Zhou

Text description provided by the architects. The Aerospace City School of RDFZ is located in the northwest of Beijing, on a boundary between the city and nature between city and nature. The surrounding environment and the forces of educational change give the tone of dialogue, freedom to the campus together. Meanwhile, the campus faces practical issues of scale and land, current situation and future, culture and technology, campus and community. We hope that the campus can not only convey its own existence in an independent value system, but also establish an integrated context to meet these challenges.

Save this picture!
aerial view. Image © Zhi Xia
aerial view. Image © Zhi Xia
Save this picture!
aerial view. Image © Zhi Xia
aerial view. Image © Zhi Xia

Vertical refactoring
So we tried to construct the campus by vertical refactoring, which can solve the problem between the big scale of the school and Limited land resources. The strategy including two items: fully explore underground space and maximize the use of floor ground space. The large venues without mandatory demand for sunshine are set underground, solving their problems of ventilation and fire control by sinking the courtyard. So that the large venues can be available to the community without disturbing the buildings above ground. Teaching, office, apartment are above the ground, which are relatively quiet, on the contrary, the underground space is a relatively more active and lively place. That tell the dynamic and static area of the whole campus apart obviously. In addition, the underground has a good energy-saving environment, which can improve the energy consumption situation of the large venues.

Save this picture!
multipurpose building and primary school building night view. Image © Meng Zhou
multipurpose building and primary school building night view. Image © Meng Zhou
Save this picture!
primary school building night view. Image © Zhi Xia
primary school building night view. Image © Zhi Xia

Tangible expression of culture
We try to express the two cultural themes of the campus -- the High School affiliated to Renmin University of China (RDFZ) and Beijing Aerospace City -- through "architectural language": building is made of red bricks and white aluminum plate, and the red bricks symbolizes the inheritance of RDFZ, while the white aluminum folding plate symbolizes the development of aerospace science and technology. More importantly, there is a lot of transition and alienation space between them, these spaces create places for future learning behavior.

Save this picture!
dormitory. Image © Meng Zhou
dormitory. Image © Meng Zhou
Save this picture!
primary school building. Image © Meng Zhou
primary school building. Image © Meng Zhou

Eliminate the boundary
The campus is a medium between learners and the education. It has multiple-functions. We prefer a mix of function rather than a clearly definition.

Save this picture!
multipurpose building. Image © Zhi Xia
multipurpose building. Image © Zhi Xia
Save this picture!
primary school building. Image © Zhi Xia
primary school building. Image © Zhi Xia

By eliminating physical boundaries such as walls and doors, we can make the space more flexible and transparent. It can promote learners' creation, communication, collaboration and sharing, and give more right to control of the space back to people, so as to realize that the space encourages learning.

Save this picture!
multipurpose building. Image © Meng Zhou
multipurpose building. Image © Meng Zhou
Save this picture!
hockey hall. Image © Meng Zhou
hockey hall. Image © Meng Zhou

In the outdoor space, to eliminate the boundary of buildings and ground the utmost, numbers of landscape steps are set between the ground, the ground floor roof and sinking courtyard, the most active areas. Landscape steps become the "Classroom with blue sky and white clouds" for children.

Save this picture!
shared atrium. Image © Meng Zhou
shared atrium. Image © Meng Zhou
Save this picture!
primary school building lobby. Image © Zhi Xia
primary school building lobby. Image © Zhi Xia

Expectation
We expect the campus to be a dialogue and integrated organism, with a clear logical framework and a diversified functional space to support education, and grow with learners, users and society, beyond the limitation of the time and space.

Save this picture!
multipurpose building night view. Image © Zhi Xia
multipurpose building night view. Image © Zhi Xia

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Youyi Road, Haidian District, Beijing, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
BIAD
Office

Products

GlassSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsElementary & Middle schoolChina
Cite: "The Aerospace City School of RDFZ / BIAD" 07 Sep 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/967972/the-aerospace-city-school-of-rdfz-biad> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

aerial view. Image © Zhi Xia

北京人大附中航天城学校 / 北京市建筑设计研究院

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream