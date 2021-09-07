How to Calculate the Right Lighting for Each Room

Save this picture! Placebo tube up 46 by Modular Lighting Instruments. Image Courtesy of Modular Lighting Instruments

We know that lighting is probably one of the most powerful means of influencing the perception of a space in terms of its geometry. Only through light does color become color, and matter becomes relevant.

LED light sources have completely transformed all areas of the luminaire market in recent years. For the lighting design of room concepts, this means that luminosity no longer has anything to do with the WAT specification (i.e. the power consumption of the light source) but rather the required luminous intensity per room is calculated in lumens.