World
2177 3rd Street Apartments / Woods Bagot

2177 3rd Street Apartments / Woods Bagot

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments, Retail
San Francisco, United States
© Scott Hargis
Text description provided by the architects. Light, air and transparency drove Woods Bagot’s design of this residential and retail building in the emerging Dogpatch neighborhood of San Francisco. Sited between a formerly industrial waterfront and busy Third Street, 2177 Third Street offers floor to ceiling windows, and a spectacular green wall that’s fast becoming a local landmark.

Residential Floor Plan
The building is designed to a human scale, balancing privacy and views — in spite of its 114 apartments and 4,000 square feet of retail.  At midblock, a deep setback, framed by the five-storey living wall, introduces breathing space into the building’s bulk. The dark bronze of the façade takes its cues from the area’s industrial history: once the home of European immigrants, the Dogpatch was originally called “Dutchman’s Flat”.

© Scott Hargis
The main interior courtyard takes advantage of the mellow climate.  Floating above is a layered stack of pedestrian bridges, one per floor, that links the two sides of the building.  The courtyard-facing apartments enjoy private patios edged by open weave, Moroccan-inspired walls that balance light and privacy.

© Scott Hargis
© Scott Hargis
A shared materiality harmonizes the façade and the interior. Amenities include a rooftop lounge with couches, sleek firepits, and sweeping views of Downtown and the Bay Bridge; co-working, a gym, a dog spa, high end bike workshop and generous storage.   

© Scott Hargis
In addition to meeting California’s CEQA sustainability requirements, the project is pursuing LEED Gold. 

© Scott Hargis
Project location

Address: 2177 3rd St, San Francisco, CA 94107, United States

Woods Bagot
