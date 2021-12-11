2177 3rd Street Apartments / Woods Bagot

+ 11

Text description provided by the architects. Light, air and transparency drove Woods Bagot’s design of this residential and retail building in the emerging Dogpatch neighborhood of San Francisco. Sited between a formerly industrial waterfront and busy Third Street, 2177 Third Street offers floor to ceiling windows, and a spectacular green wall that’s fast becoming a local landmark.

The building is designed to a human scale, balancing privacy and views — in spite of its 114 apartments and 4,000 square feet of retail. At midblock, a deep setback, framed by the five-storey living wall, introduces breathing space into the building’s bulk. The dark bronze of the façade takes its cues from the area’s industrial history: once the home of European immigrants, the Dogpatch was originally called “Dutchman’s Flat”.

The main interior courtyard takes advantage of the mellow climate. Floating above is a layered stack of pedestrian bridges, one per floor, that links the two sides of the building. The courtyard-facing apartments enjoy private patios edged by open weave, Moroccan-inspired walls that balance light and privacy.

A shared materiality harmonizes the façade and the interior. Amenities include a rooftop lounge with couches, sleek firepits, and sweeping views of Downtown and the Bay Bridge; co-working, a gym, a dog spa, high end bike workshop and generous storage.

In addition to meeting California’s CEQA sustainability requirements, the project is pursuing LEED Gold.