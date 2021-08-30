J14 Residence / 23o5Studio

Houses • Vietnam Architects: 23o5Studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 240 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: Hiroyuki Oki

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Blum Grohe Hafele Schneider Electric Toto AA Window , SAT Lighting , TOT furniture Manufacturers:



Lead Architect: Ngô Việt Khánh Duy

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The space is separated into different layers with a homogeneous wash stone (granite) material inside and outside, blurring the boundaries, only the subject and the atmosphere surrounding the subject form solid. Calculation of the space by the purpose of use and each activity that takes place.

Architecture has a special material relationship with human life, as a cover and foundation for the life that unfolds around it. A programmatic project, extracted From the perception of the interaction between people and the city. That is the presence in the midst of other appearances, the smoothness, and the need not to rely on the ability to express the material.

"The city - the way it is -is all we have”, is all we want to attend on this project. The ambiguity of definitions, ambiguity in the experience of Dimension and Proportion of space, and usage. A space constructed with a specific function, but able to serve many different functions, a neutral scene, activated by the user.