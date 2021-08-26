We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  Forest View House / Horomystudio

Forest View House / Horomystudio

Forest View House / Horomystudio

© Dmitrii Tsyrenshchikov

Houses
Russia
  • Architects: Horomystudio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  377
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Dmitrii Tsyrenshchikov
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Ikea, Ivaper
© Dmitrii Tsyrenshchikov
© Dmitrii Tsyrenshchikov

Text description provided by the architects. While planning this object, we had a task to occupy the minimum building area, preserving all the perennial trees that grow around. This house is for several families with a large living room for a common rest together. Technical engineering equipment and a garage are located on the ground floor.

© Dmitrii Tsyrenshchikov
© Dmitrii Tsyrenshchikov
© Dmitrii Tsyrenshchikov
© Dmitrii Tsyrenshchikov

The number of storeys of the house is 6 floors, 2 of which are technical, and the remaining 4 are residential. The architecture is specified with the complex hilly relief, so the first floors of the building are partially dug into the hill and are a retaining wall that holds the relief.

© Dmitrii Tsyrenshchikov
© Dmitrii Tsyrenshchikov
Fifth Floor Plan
Fifth Floor Plan
© Dmitrii Tsyrenshchikov
© Dmitrii Tsyrenshchikov

When designing the house, we used mixed technologies - the first three floors, as well as the stairwell, are made using monolithic technology, and the upper floors are designed and built using frame technology. In addition, it was necessary to preserve the possibility of transport passing under the house, where the motor road was laid.

© Dmitrii Tsyrenshchikov
© Dmitrii Tsyrenshchikov
Elevation
Elevation

In this regard, the living area is located above the roadway, leaning on the columns; the structure looks light due to the correctly selected proportions. Energy-efficient technologies were used in the design of the building. 

© Dmitrii Tsyrenshchikov
© Dmitrii Tsyrenshchikov

Horomystudio
WoodGlassSteel

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRussia
Cite: "Forest View House / Horomystudio" 26 Aug 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/967414/forest-view-house-horomystudio> ISSN 0719-8884

