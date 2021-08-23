Oppenheim Architecture Reveals Luxury Hotel & Residences on Albanian Coast

Oppenheim Architecture have unveiled the design of the Jali Hotel and Residences, a new luxury complex on Albania's southern coast. The project will nestle in the site's picturesque landscape and seaside, and provide visitors and residents with a public square, recreational amenities, and access to a vibrant beachside club that pay homage to traditional Albanian coastal structures.

The project architects observed and evaluated the local architectural heritage and spirit of Albania to create a "sympathetic and timeless" response within the resort. This resulted in a reinterpretation of traditional Albanian coastal town houses with stacks of clustered buildings, widely-spanned communal spaces, and abundant use of local materials.

The integrated common cultural center provides visitors and residents with a space to socialize, shop, and experience local cuisine. Amenities include a spa, fitness suite, casino, and beachside club. Guests are also able to spend time on beach bungalows and suites, private and hotel operated apartments, and private villas.

The newly unveiled resort is not Oppenheim Architecture's first site-inspired project. In 2019, the firm has completed the Ayla Golf Academy and Clubhouse in Aqaba, Jordan, taking inspiration from the natural dunescapes and mountains of the surrounding desert as well as the architectural heritage of the ancient Bedouin. The 1,200-square-meter building forms part of a 44-square-kilometer leisure development, containing residential, commercial, and hotel space centered on the 18-hole golf course.