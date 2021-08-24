We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
Digital Tourism: Four Ways of Visiting Cities Without Leaving Your Home

The Covid-19 pandemic has been going on for over a year now, so people have consequently been traveling less, and tourism has slowed down all over the world. But that doesn't mean we still can't get to visit faraway places. Since the beginning of the lockdown, several museums and organizations have been preparing virtual tours that allow users to explore their spaces through digital immersion. With that in mind, here are four different ways for you to explore places without leaving your home.

Explore cultural attractions

Museums, churches, palaces, and historical monuments. The variety of cultural attractions available online is endless! Discover these fascinating and must-see exhibitions for free: 

Water Lilies, Claude Monet (1903). From the Ohara Museum of Art, under the guidelines of fair use
Water Lilies, Claude Monet (1903). From the Ohara Museum of Art, under the guidelines of fair use

Watch videos of tours around the city

Youtube

On Youtube, you can check out several city tours, including walking tours, bicycle tours, and even train rides, all free of charge.

Drive & Listen

The Drive&Listen website offers the experience of driving through 40 cities around the world listening to local radio stations. Prague, London, Rome, and Tokyo are some of the immersive destinations.

Browse interactive maps

Do you know that feeling of truly knowing a place once you can connect streets and regions? The feeling of knowing where you are and how to arrive anywhere from that point? In digital tourism, we need to zoom out and explore the logic of cities through maps. And for even better understanding, you can use interactive maps such as Google Earth and Street View

And for those who are curious about how cities looked like in the past, on the Dinosaur Database website, you can explore an interactive globe of ancient Earth.

Inhotim Museum. Credits: Mario Gogh
Inhotim Museum. Credits: Mario Gogh

Access live cameras

Have you already explored the history, architecture, and cultural attractions and now wish to experience an immersion into living in different cities? In that case, you can take a digital tour through live cameras. Sites such as EarthCam, Skyline Webcams, Baltic Live Cam, and World Cams, provide real-time footage from various locations around the world. You should check them out!

Via Urban Studies.

