Best Architecture Masters According to the BAM Ranking

Save this picture! Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. Image via Shutterstock/ By Marcio Jose Bastos Silva

In order “to help architects and students to get to know the best International Master’s programs available”, the Best Architecture Masters (BAM) has established its annual list of top postgraduate architecture curriculums. Based on the QS Ranking by Subjects – Architecture / Built Environment, for the 2021 edition, 22 Universities were selected to be evaluated, by an Expert Committee, formed by 15 professors from all over the world.

In 2021, the Harvard Master in Architecture II continued to lead the ranking, and Colombia maintained second place with its Master of Science Degree in Advanced Architectural Design. TU Delft in the Netherlands took on the third position, becoming the best in Europe while Tsinghua University in China followed in the fourth position, becoming the best in Asia. The Master in Architecture of the Pontificia Universidad Católica in Chile occupied the 15th position and was named the best program in Latin America.

According to BAM ranking, the top master's degrees in architecture in 2021 are:

7- The Architectural Association (AA) | March in Architecture & Urbanism (DRL)

8- University College London (UCL) | Architectural Design MArch

10- Technical University of Munich (TUM). Master of Arts MA in Architecture

11- Technische Universität Berlin | Master of Architecture in Tipology M-ARCH-T

20- Universidad de Buenos Aires | Maestría en Proyecto Arquitectónico (MPA)

21- KTH Royal Institute of Technology | Master of Sciences MSc in Architecture

22- Universidade de São Paulo | Master in Architectural Design

Check out the full list of selected programs.