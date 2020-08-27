Top Architecture Master Programs 2020 According to BAM

The Best Architecture Masters (BAM) platform presented the third edition of its ranking of the best postgraduate architecture programs in the world.

Based on a list of different postgraduate study programs from the best architecture schools selected in the QS Ranking by Subjects – Architecture / Built Environment, these were evaluated by 11 educational-performance indicators and 41 sub-indicators in relation to the teaching approach, the opportunities they offer, and the programs themselves.

As in its previous editions, the Harvard Master in Architecture II continues to lead the ranking. On a regional level, the Master in Collective Housing of ETSAM + ETH Zurich (Spain) is the best in Europe (3rd); the Master in Architecture of Tsinghua University (China) is the best in Asia (7th); and the Master in Architecture of the Pontificia Universidad Católica (Chile) is the best in Latin America, occupying the 16th position worldwide.

According to BAM, the best master's degrees in architecture in 2020 are:

1° Harvard | Master in Architecture II

2° Columbia | Master of Science Degree in Advanced Architectural Design

3° ETSAM + ETH Zurich | Master in Collective Housing

4° TU Delft | The Berlage Post-master in Architecture and Urban Design

5° MIT | Master of Science in Architecture and Urbanism

6° University College London (UCL) | Architectural Design MArch

7° Tsinghua University | Master in Architecture

8° Technical University of Munich (TUM). Master of Arts MA in Architecture

10° Princeton University | Post-professional Graduate Program in Architecture

=11° The Architectural Association (AA) | March in Architecture & Urbanism (DRL)

=11° Technische Universität Berlin | Master of Architecture in Tipology M-ARCH-T

13° Politecnico di Milano | Master Architecture and Urban Design

=14° Universidad de Navarra | Master's Degree in Theory and Architectural Design

16° Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile | Magíster en Arquitectura

17° Universitat Politécnica de Catalunya | MBArch Master's Degree in Advanced Studies in Architecture

18° University of Manchester | Architecture and Urbanism (MA)

19° Universidad de Los Andes | Maestría en Arquitectura

Check out BAM's Expert Committee, and the full list of selected programs.