Construction Advances For Vestre's Furniture Factory Designed by BIG

Construction is underway at Vestre's new facility designed by BIG, set to become the world's most sustainable furniture factory through carbon-neutral fabrication processes and the use of renewable energy. Called the Plus and placed within the Norwegian forest, the project will be an example of efficient manufacturing, using Industry 4.0 solutions, while also developing Magnor as a tourist destination through its attractive design.

With the factory set to be built in less than 12 months, the project is nearing its completion after construction debuted in September 2020. The various sections have been erected the structural framework is now completed. Work on the wood cladding started this summer, while the staircase that allows visitors access to the green roof has taken shape, set to be completed in September. The project is set for completion in December 2021.

The project aims to push forward a green transition within the industry, surpassing the 2030 Paris Agreement goals of 40% greenhouse gas reduction. The building will incorporate solid wood, low-carbon concrete and recycled reinforced steel while also using fossil-fuel-free machines on the construction site. Solar panels on the roof and around the structure will provide the necessary energy, together with heat pumps, lowering the building's energy requirements to 10% of that of a conventional factory. The Plus is the second industrial building with high environmental standards designed by BIG, after CopenHill.