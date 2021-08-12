We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Construction Advances For Vestre's Furniture Factory Designed by BIG

Construction Advances For Vestre's Furniture Factory Designed by BIG

Save this article
Construction Advances For Vestre's Furniture Factory Designed by BIG

Construction is underway at Vestre's new facility designed by BIG, set to become the world's most sustainable furniture factory through carbon-neutral fabrication processes and the use of renewable energy. Called the Plus and placed within the Norwegian forest, the project will be an example of efficient manufacturing, using Industry 4.0 solutions, while also developing Magnor as a tourist destination through its attractive design.

Courtesy of BIGCourtesy of BIGCourtesy of VestreCourtesy of Vestre+ 5

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Vestre
Courtesy of Vestre

With the factory set to be built in less than 12 months, the project is nearing its completion after construction debuted in September 2020. The various sections have been erected the structural framework is now completed. Work on the wood cladding started this summer, while the staircase that allows visitors access to the green roof has taken shape, set to be completed in September. The project is set for completion in December 2021.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of BIG
Courtesy of BIG

The project aims to push forward a green transition within the industry, surpassing the 2030 Paris Agreement goals of 40% greenhouse gas reduction. The building will incorporate solid wood, low-carbon concrete and recycled reinforced steel while also using fossil-fuel-free machines on the construction site. Solar panels on the roof and around the structure will provide the necessary energy, together with heat pumps, lowering the building's energy requirements to 10% of that of a conventional factory. The Plus is the second industrial building with high environmental standards designed by BIG, after CopenHill.

Related Article

BIG Designs World's Most Sustainable Furniture Factory in Norway

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Andreea Cutieru
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Andreea Cutieru. "Construction Advances For Vestre's Furniture Factory Designed by BIG" 12 Aug 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/966672/construction-advances-for-vestres-furniture-factory-designed-by-big> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream