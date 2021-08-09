We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Educational Architecture
  4. Japan
  OM Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + KIDS DESIGN LABO

OM Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + KIDS DESIGN LABO

OM Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + KIDS DESIGN LABO

© Studio Bauhaus

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Educational Architecture, Day Care
Hitachiomiya, Japan
© Studio Bauhaus
© Studio Bauhaus

Text description provided by the architects. This is a nursery newly built-in Hitachi-omiya in Ibaraki. There are paddy fields and forests near the nursery. Its beautiful and rich nature develops children’s healthy bodies and rich mindsets. From this image, the design concept ‘Greenhouse to watch over warmly’ is made.

© Studio Bauhaus
© Studio Bauhaus
Plan
Plan
© Studio Bauhaus
© Studio Bauhaus

From the shape of surrounding fields, a corridor is laid out in the center like a footpath between rice fields. With the top light, people can feel like touching nature even inside. For the exterior material, metal is used with the image of protecting children strongly. On the other hand, natural things are used for the interior to look warm.

© Studio Bauhaus
© Studio Bauhaus
© Studio Bauhaus
© Studio Bauhaus

The dining room with full-open windows connects to the pool terrace. In this way, natural light and wind are taken inside and children can have lunch like being in nature. The three‐dimensional net climbing makes children's physical ability and sense of balance grow. In the playground where they can feel nature a lot, they can run around for a long distance without stopping and take exercise well through playing.

© Studio Bauhaus
© Studio Bauhaus
Sections
Sections
© Studio Bauhaus
© Studio Bauhaus

In these ways, the image of paddy fields scenery is not only suited to the surroundings but also here is the hub of the local community. Like a greenhouse that raises seedlings warmly, this facility watches over children warmly and develops their physical ability and rich mindset.

© Studio Bauhaus
© Studio Bauhaus

Address:Hitachiomiya, Ibaraki, Japan

HIBINOSEKKEI
Youji no Shiro
Kids Design Labo
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureDay CareJapan
Cite: "OM Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + KIDS DESIGN LABO" 09 Aug 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/966341/om-nursery-hibinosekkei-plus-youji-no-shiro-plus-kids-design-labo> ISSN 0719-8884

