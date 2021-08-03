Architecture With SIP Panels: Fast-Build, High-Performance Prefabricated Homes

Save this picture! Casa El Tume / abarca+palma. Courtesy of abarca+palma

SIP panels (Structural Insulated Panels) are self-supporting panels composed of a rigid foam core that is located between two structural coverings, usually OSB boards. Resistant and lightweight, the panels are manufactured in a controlled manner in the factory and then transferred to the construction site, allowing for the rapid assembly of floors, walls, and ceilings, and generating a hermetic thermal and acoustic envelope. The thickness of the panel will correspond to the sum of the thickness of each of its components, and its weight should not exceed 20 kg per square meter.

Although designers will most commonly use SIP panels with two claddings and an insulating core—supporting dead loads of up to 5 kg/m2 and live loads of more than 30 kg/m2—there are options that include additional wooden frames to increase rigidity. This high mechanical resistance is achieved by adhering the panel's different components with polyurethane emulsion. In addition, each panel can include cavities for the passage of installations and other ducts. Thanks to the prefabrication, it is estimated that the use of SIP panels can reduce construction times by more than 50% as compared to traditional methods, also eliminating a large amount of waste typical of on-site construction.

However, each project is different and it is important that the composition and dimensions of the SIP panels used are adapted to these particularities, from the requirements of the inhabitant to the climatic conditions that they will have to face. In terms of fire resistance, both the outer coatings and the insulating core must comply with local regulations, incorporating materials and/or additives that delay the generation of flames. Regarding the installation process, the simplest method is to mount the modules on wooden sills, joining the different panels with glued slats of a smaller dimension.



Let's review the successful application of SIP panels in real cases of residential architecture.

In the case of the Shotgun House—designed by Alejandro Soffia in Cachagua, Chile—the SIP panels embody the architect's intention to adopt a replicable construction system that delivers the benefits of high-quality architecture at a massive level. According to the architect, "to take advantage of the prefabricated systems, in this case, the bays strictly respond to the multiplication of the module as it comes from the factory. In this way, materials and processes are reduced, resulting in cost and time savings." In its width, the house is made up of 33 panels of 4.88 meters, adding up to 40 meters in length and a total area of 426 m2. "The base ‘bay’ optimizes the measures of the panels, and it’s been modified according to the different programmatic requirements," he adds.

Shotgun House / Alejandro Soffia. Image © Juan Durán Sierralta

Casalarga / Alejandro Soffia. Image Cortesía de Alejandro Soffia

Casalarga / Alejandro Soffia. Courtesy of Alejandro Soffia

Casalarga / Alejandro Soffia. Courtesy of Alejandro Soffia

Casalarga / Alejandro Soffia. Courtesy of Alejandro Soffia

Also in Chile, La Dacha Mountain Hut builds its entire perimeter with SIP panels 21 centimeters thick, providing a lightweight solution for remote construction, but ensuring optimal thermal insulation. The panels form continuous walls around much of the volume and are clad with burnt pine boards (shou sugi ban) on the outside.

La Dacha Mountain Hut / DRAA. Image © Nico Saieh

REFUGIO LA DACHA / DRAA. Courtesy of DRAA

SIP panels can also be merged with other construction solutions. In the El Tume House by abarca+palma, the panels were integrated with wood carpentry that allowed for the construction of the foundation pillars, the beams, the interior and exterior partitions, the coatings, and the floor. In this case, the SIP panels are externally clad with untreated Oregon Pinewood, which will turn gray over time.

El Tume House / abarca+palma. Image © Andrés Maturana

Casa El Tume / abarca+palma. Courtesy of abarca+palma

Casa El Tume / abarca+palma. Courtesy of abarca+palma

The architects of abarca+palma explored the same mixed solution in the House in Alto Grande, joining the woodwork and the SIP panels to "generate a modular coordination between all its construction elements." The panels are covered in this project by zinc plates.

House in Alto Grande / abarca+palma. Image © Andrés Maturana

Casa en Alto Grande / abarca+palma. Courtesy of abarca+palma

Casa en Alto Grande / abarca+palma. Courtesy of abarca+palma

Systematizing the construction process according to the assembly process of the prefabricated materials, the Hats House took 5 months to be built. The SAA architecture + territorio team incorporated SIP panels in the envelope of the floors, walls, and ceilings, covering them on their visible side with native wood with a rustic appearance.

Hats House / SAA arquitectura + territorio. Image © Nico Saieh

Casa sombreros / SAA arquitectura + territorio. Courtesy of SAA arquitectura + territorio

For the Origami House, the Mas Fernandez Arquitectos + OR Arquitectos team used SIP panels covered with treated pine wood to guarantee adequate thermal insulation for the envelope. This construction system was mixed with a metallic structure for the widest spans of the project.

Origami House / Mas Fernandez Arquitectos + OR Arquitectos. Image © Nico Saieh

Casa origami / Mas Fernandez Arquitectos + OR Arquitectos. Courtesy of Mas Fernandez Arquitectos + OR Arquitectos

Oller Caracas House mixes exposed concrete with walls, partitions, and ceilings in SIP panels, externally clad with tin and internally with wood.

Casa Oller Caracas / Yáñez Hormazábal Arquitectos. Image Cortesía de Yáñez Hormazábal Arquitectos

Casa Oller Caracas / Yáñez Hormazábal Arquitectos. Courtesy of Yáñez Hormazábal Arquitectos

The team of Benjamin Goñi Arquitectos and Claro + Westendarp Arquitectos chose SIP panels as the main construction system of two twin houses in southern Chile due to their good thermal insulation. The modular system allowed them to add traditional elements of the architecture of the area, and "instead of making eaves as a roof finish, frames are built in the openings of the windows, in order to keep the rain away from the windows."

Lago Colico Houses / Benjamin Goñi Arquitectos + Claro + Westendarp Arquitectos. Image © Andrés Goñi H

Casas Lago Colico / Benjamin Goñi Arquitectos + Claro + Westendarp Arquitectos. Courtesy of Benjamin Goñi Arquitectos + Claro + Westendarp Arquitectos

In their design for the Lerida House, the architects Cristian Yazigi and Crescente Böhme Alemparte used SIP panels to expand and renovate a house from 1970. "For the intervention on the first floor, it was chosen to build from the existing materials of the house, including reinforced concrete and masonry walls, while the second level is built from SIP panels and a ventilated wooden façade."

Lerida House / Cristian Yazigi + Crescente Böhme Alemparte. Image © Alesón del Villar

Casa Lerida / Cristian Yazigi + Crescente Böhme Alemparte. Courtesy of Casa Lerida / Cristian Yazigi + Crescente Böhme Alemparte

Externally wrapped with black quadroline metal panels, Cristián Romero Valente's WV House is made up of a metal structure that shapes its walls and ceilings. To insulate them thermally, interior skin and SIP panels have been added to the exterior, eliminating thermal bridges and incorporating a high-performance heat recovery ventilation system.

WV House / Cristián Romero Valente. Image © Nico Saieh

Casa WV / Cristián Romero Valente. Courtesy of Cristián Romero Valente

