The Versatility of OSB Panels in 12 Projects

OSB (Oriented Strand Board) can be easily recognized for its distinctive appearance. This material consists of cross-oriented layers of wood strands compressed and bonded together with resin, applied under high pressure and temperature. As a result, the standardized panels have great stiffness, strength, and stability, and are often used as wall cladding attached to the steel frame of a building or as partitions. Also, they have good soundproofing capabilities, since the panels are uniform and have no internal gaps or voids. It is also worth mentioning that OSB can be fully recycled, thereby being considered eco-friendly.

Based on its various applications, from wall cladding, flooring, and ceilings, to furniture design, as well as its low cost and properties mentioned above, we have gathered a collection of 12 projects already published in ArchDaily, which stand out for the versatility of this material. Check out below:

AUÁ arquitetos Office / AUÁ arquitetos

© Bulla Jr.
Studio Rufus+Fluído / MATÚ Arquitetura

© Cris Farhat
Padaria Portuguesa Office / João Tiago Aguiar Arquitectos

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
House in Sintra / SER-ra

© emontenegro / architectural photography
Xadrez Apartment / UMA Collective

Courtesy of Rui Cruz, UMA Collective
Upcycle House / Lendager Arkitekter

© Jesper Ray
Nikunotoriko / Ryoji Iedokoro Architecture Office

© Satoru Umetsu／Nacasa & Partners Inc.
Wasabi Sushi Bar / CAVE

© Joana Torre do Valle
Alpes São Chico Housing Complex / Porto Quadrado

© Alessandro Quevedo
Notorious Barber Shop / Studio Bloco Arquitetura

© Marcelo Donadussi
A5O125 / BOOST studio

© Francisco Nogueira
Bcredi Office / Arquea Arquitetos

© Eduardo Macarios
© Eduardo Macarios
