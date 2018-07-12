World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Portugal
  5. João Tiago Aguiar Arquitectos
  6. 2017
  7. Padaria Portuguesa Office / João Tiago Aguiar Arquitectos

Padaria Portuguesa Office / João Tiago Aguiar Arquitectos

  • 03:00 - 12 July, 2018
Padaria Portuguesa Office / João Tiago Aguiar Arquitectos
Padaria Portuguesa Office / João Tiago Aguiar Arquitectos, © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

  • Architects

    João Tiago Aguiar Arquitectos

  • Location

    Rua Barata Salgueiro, nº30 Lisboa, Portugal

  • Author

    João Tiago Aguiar

  • Architect in charge

    Ruben Mateus

  • Team

    Ruben Mateus, João Nery Morais, André Silva, Maria Sousa Otto, Arianna Camozzi, Rita Lemos, Renata Vieira

  • Area

    360.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Text description provided by the architects. The fast growth of the company forced them to expand the office, another floor of the building. The project demanded the accommodation of a large working area in open-space, various offices, meeting-rooms and an eating area in a new space intended to be modern but comfortable at the same time.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Therefore they opted to create an office area coated in OSB, a material which allowed the creation of a second skin, in which many holes were opened for better luminosity, either coming from the ceiling or coming from the walls, through niches. This material allowed the creation of a dynamic ambience, informal but comfortable at the same time. Already in the main room the ceiling infrastructures were left at sight, gaining floor height, which enabled to free up the working space. By painting the whole ceiling in black the chromatic homogeneity of all the elements there suspended was assured as well as its visual elimination. The OSB was chosen as a common denominator of the space by being used not only in walls, ceiling and floor but along the whole office, desks, drawers’ sets and dining tables. In the new pantry, a cabinet with the pattern of the cement tile used in the flooring of all the Padaria Portuguesa shops, a brand image, was designed as a backsplash.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

About this office
João Tiago Aguiar Arquitectos
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Office buildings Portugal
Cite: "Padaria Portuguesa Office / João Tiago Aguiar Arquitectos" [Escritórios da Padaria Portuguesa / João Tiago Aguiar Arquitectos] 12 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/897531/padaria-portuguesa-office-joao-tiago-aguiar-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

