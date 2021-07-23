We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

Cangahua House / Diez + Muller Arquitectos

Cangahua House / Diez + Muller Arquitectos

© JAG Studio© JAG Studio© JAG Studio© JAG Studio+ 41

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
Quito, Ecuador
  • Architects: Diez + Muller Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  515
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  JAG Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Cocinas Internacionales, El Pedral, Er Servicios, Holcim, Inmadec, Simetrika, Thermia Barcelona
  • Lead Architects: Felipe Muller, Gonzalo Diez
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio

Text description provided by the architects. The architectural object directs its presence towards the street. It accommodates itself to the place, it looks for a natural order, as if it belonged to it. It avoids standing out and seeks silence.

© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio

Architecture is supposed to be a journey. To discover it, one has to traverse it. During this trajectory, the house is revealed. The user becomes interested in getting to know it, nothing is evident.

© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio
Ground Floor
Ground Floor
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio
Top Floor
Top Floor
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio

After an ascent of approximately 10 m, the ground floor of the house sits in the center of the terrain. The concrete walls contain the section in the ground, freeing and opening specific spaces that become internal courtyards and gardens. These, in addition to enriching circulations and everyday spaces, generate ventilation and lighting throughout the day.

© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio
Scale Model
Scale Model
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio

On the upper floor, the house is levelled with a higher part of the lot, generating a connection and functionality between the bedroom area and the rear end of the lot. The volume is arranged with beams and materialized with bricks, sculpted to relate to the mountain range. This achieved morphology generates a play with the roofs that hierarchizes, orders and defines the spaces. In the articulation of the inclined planes, openings are generated, capturing and providing natural lighting to the corridor with the soft morning light.

© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio

The western façade is closed to the intense afternoon sun. By means of small perforations, a lattice is generated through which the sun's rays pass through and filtered lighting is generated, bathing the interior and achieving a reference of time and space.

© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio

