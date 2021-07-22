We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
Imagination Circle / USD Space

Imagination Circle / USD Space

© Namgoong Sun© Namgoong Sun© Namgoong Sun© Namgoong Sun+ 24

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Public Space, Installations & Structures
Nowon-gu, South Korea
  • Architects: USD Space
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  140
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Namgoong Sun
  • Lead Architects: Yoongyoo Jang, Changhoon Shin
Save this picture!
© Namgoong Sun
© Namgoong Sun

Text description provided by the architects. Imagination Pavillion was a project suggesting the existing old observatory to the new one. The observatory for amusement and a view where we could meet nature and overlook cityscape doesn't only serve functional role but also would like to suggest a pavilion with new imagination. The barrier-free zone which is located along a trail is a regional nature community space that is most loved and used by local people who are meeting nature.

© Namgoong Sun
© Namgoong Sun
First Floor
First Floor
© Namgoong Sun
© Namgoong Sun

The imagination pavilion which has installed at the peak of the trail is a final destination for easy strolling but also a connection between another nature world and the city, new landscape amusement, and a starting point for the other journey. We designed a panorama vertical trail which is a playground for a relationship of nature and inhabitants, which naturally gets related after watching the nature landscape at the observatory, and also strolls inside the forest. Through this, it suggests a poetic pavilion assimilates with nature, incorporates and amuses the forest and sky, and an attractive observatory that actively combines formative mystique and nature inside the mountain.

© Namgoong Sun
© Namgoong Sun

Culture-Art Playground inside the Mountain - When strolling along the trail, two streamlined shape staircases and one elevator could be met at the observatory. Users can freely choose how to go up to the observatory. Two stairs present different perceptions and landscapes when going up and down. Hope going up and down the streamlined shape staircase turning body all around could be another amusement of walking.

© Namgoong Sun
© Namgoong Sun
Section 01
Section 01
© Namgoong Sun
© Namgoong Sun

With structure columns supporting the observatory, a staircase on the other side, and a reflection-type stainless ceiling light on the bottom part of the observatory, the pavilion becomes a three-dimensional aperture of the landscape which makes us understand Bulam Mountain's nature with different emotions and senses. We hope this three-dimensional and strange landscape where an artificial pavilion and nature meets abruptly could be another fun culture-art playground inside the mountain for the observatory users.

© Namgoong Sun
© Namgoong Sun

Poetic Nature Observatory - Bulam Mountain is low in height, but its shape is a heavy rock mountain and a valley's line, and tree crowds are diverse. The observatory deck is a place where the mountain and sky directly commune. The streamlined shape observatory deck secures a view to the Bulam mountain and city to the maximum and subdivided an area for near approach so that it could have diversity in landscape. The shape of the poetic language provides an inspiration assimilates with nature to the citizens, and it's a poetic nature observatory open to anyone. 

© Namgoong Sun
© Namgoong Sun

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Nowon-gu, Seoul, South Korea

Cite: "Imagination Circle / USD Space" 22 Jul 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/965463/imagination-circle-usd-space> ISSN 0719-8884

