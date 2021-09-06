BM32 / EstudioReciente

+ 12

Arquitecto A Cargo: Carlos Tomás

Design Team: Gerónimo Galli

City: Barcelona

Country: Spain

Text description provided by the architects. The project of refurbishment of this apartment in the neighborhood of Sarriá in Barcelona seeks to maximize the relation between the interior spaces and the semi-public courtyard, which due to the unevenness of heights could be used by the owners as a private “patio”. Half of the space of the apartment is released from the partition walls uniting in a single open space the living room, the kitchen and the dining room.

Due to the lack of space, the dining table and the sink countertop adopt the same shape solution, allowing them to be used as one big table or two different objects. The kitchen cabinets mimic the living room storage in order to homogenize the space.

The rest of the space is reorganized to host a studio/visitors room, a guest-WC, and a larger suite room, accessible through a pivoting door. The goal was to create continuous space, almost empty, where the furniture and decoration are reduced to their minimum and from where to enjoy Barcelona in a calmer state of mind.