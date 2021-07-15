We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

House in the 8 / Fernando Vignoni

House in the 8 / Fernando Vignoni

© Fernando schapochnik

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses, Detail
Pilar, Argentina
  • Architects: Fernando Vignoni
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  100
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Fernando schapochnik
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Aberturas del Pilar, Agustin Ehara, El Cerne, Morton Cocinas
  • Lead Architect: Fernando Vignoni
  • Collaborator:Olivia Melazzo
  • Structural Advisor:Claudio Gonzalez
  • Smithy:Pablo Fiammengo
  • Wood Joinery:Agustín Ehara
  • Electrical Installations:Ever Benitez
  • Sanitation:Marcos Ozuna
  • City:Pilar
  • Country:Argentina
© Fernando schapochnik
Text description provided by the architects. The decision to act upon the property was made with the aim of generating a temporary house that can be developed in stages, economic, flexible, and fast construction. The land is located in the Partido de Pilar, Province of Buenos Aires, within a neighborhood of farms for residential and productive use, which has a pine plantation in front of the lot.

© Fernando schapochnik
© Fernando schapochnik
Implantation
Implantation
© Fernando schapochnik
The project is conceived from the spatial character defined entirely by its constructive structural system. The system is made up of a series of steel frames that constitute the main and spatial structure of the house, an outer corrugated sheet metal envelope and an inner envelope made of eucalyptus grandis wood planks.

© Fernando schapochnik
The slope of the roof defines the opening towards the most attractive views, together with the northeast orientation, protecting itself on the other faces. The house is slightly separated from the ground, minimally intervening the land and respecting its natural slope.

© Fernando schapochnik
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Structure
Structure
© Fernando schapochnik
The projects's economy resides in its fast and efficient construction system and in the use of local labor, building it in 60 days.

© Fernando schapochnik
