  5. Park Union Bridge / Diller Scofidio + Renfro

Park Union Bridge / Diller Scofidio + Renfro

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Pedestrian Bridge
Colorado Springs, United States
  • Design Architects:Diller Scofidio + Renfro
  • Partner In Charge:Benjamin Gilmartin
  • Onsite Inspector:Terracon
  • Bridge Structure:KL&A
  • Railway Consultant:Felsburg Holt & Ullevig, FUHueng
  • Steel Fabricator:KING Fabrication
  • General Contractor :Kiewit Construction
  • City:Colorado Springs
© Jason O Rear
© Jason O Rear
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

Designed by the same team as the adjacent U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum complex, the Park Union Bridge takes its inspiration from the gravity-defying motion of athletes, with a 250-foot curved steel structure that floats above an active railyard.

© Jason O Rear
© Jason O Rear
Site plan
Site plan

Two interlocked loops, stretching from either side of the railyard, connect the museum and America the Beautiful Park. The bridge is an exercise in fitness - both in terms of material and geometry. The hybrid steel structure system functions as an arch and a truss, elegantly preserving views from downtown to the majestic mountain ranges of Pikes Peak.

© Jason O Rear
© Jason O Rear
© Jason O Rear
© Jason O Rear

The bridge stitches together a growing network of pedestrian bicycle paths including the Pikes Peak Greenway and Midland Trail running alongside Monument Creek, with a generous width that safely accommodates pedestrians and cyclists alike. At its widest point, an oculus at either side of the bridge frames the museum and downtown to the east, a platform for trainspotting below, and a distinct lookout to the Rocky Mountains to the west.

© Jason O Rear
© Jason O Rear
© Jason O Rear
© Jason O Rear

In the evenings, lighting along the bridge traces a single vector from one side of the tracks to the other, giving a sense of speed and motion while providing illumination for pedestrians and cyclists.

© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

Project location

Address:200 S Sierra Madre St, Colorado Springs, CO 80903, United States

Diller Scofidio + Renfro
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInfrastructureBridgesPedestrian bridgeUnited States
Cite: "Park Union Bridge / Diller Scofidio + Renfro" 07 Jul 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/964639/park-union-bridge-diller-scofidio-plus-renfro> ISSN 0719-8884

