We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Museums & Exhibit
  4. China
  5. Century Pavilion for 10th China Flower Expo / ECADI

Century Pavilion for 10th China Flower Expo / ECADI

Save this project
Century Pavilion for 10th China Flower Expo / ECADI

© Wenyi Liuroof garden. Image © Wenyi Liublooming roof garden. Image © Wenyi Liueastern wing. Image © Wenyi Liu+ 34

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Museums & Exhibit
Shanghai, China
  • Chief Architects:Ming Yang, Liyuan Zhu
  • Design Team:Ming Yang, Liyuan Zhu, Xinyi Gao, Ruiqi Lv, Kaixiang Chen
  • Structure Design:Yongqiang Huang, Zesheng Yan, Luo Zhang, Chengdong Yang, Yao Luo
  • MEP:Yuxiang Sheng, Chunhui Cai
  • Plumbing:Fenghua Zhang, Qiong Wang
  • HVAC:Zhigang Yang, Haobo Yuan
  • Electrical:Xiaobo Huang, Guoling Wei, Yashuai Duo, Jiahao Chen, Sen Sun, Jie Yu
  • Lighting:Hailing Liao, Chunhui Yang, Zhixing Wang, Erxue Ding, Jie Xu, Tianjie Wu
  • Interior Design:Ming Yang, Liyuan Zhu, Xinyi Gao, Chen Su, Yitong Sun, Jiang Wei, Qibo Hong, Nansheng Jiang
  • Client:Bright Eco-island Investment and Development Co. Ltd
  • BIM:SIADR BIM&VDC CENTRE
  • Exhibition Design:Motion Magic SMG, Shanghai Chenshan Botanic Garden
  • City:Shanghai
  • Country:China
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
blooming roof garden. Image © Wenyi Liu
blooming roof garden. Image © Wenyi Liu

Text description provided by the architects. The 10th China Flower Expo is held in Chongming, Shanghai on May 21st, 2021, Century Pavilion, which is one of the main venues, is themed at “Butterfly and Flower”. As an earth-sheltered landscape architecture spanning over 280 meters, Century Pavilion created the biggest free boundary continuous arch concrete shell all over the nation, and also realized the idea of the ecological expo with the fully utilizing climatic resources，to celebrate this flourishing and harmonious age.

Save this picture!
flying posture. Image © Wenyi Liu
flying posture. Image © Wenyi Liu
Save this picture!
open north facade. Image © Wenyi Liu
open north facade. Image © Wenyi Liu

Ecological and Sustainable Rare Botanic Garden. Positioned in a rare botanic exhibition hall, the 12348㎡Century pavilion consists of two parts: multi-media showroom in eastern wing and plants showroom in the western wing, with a silk bridge hanging across the main axis connecting them. To avoid dramatic energy consumption, the mild climate of transition season is fully utilized in an open façade system to increase cross ventilation and natural lighting, and this passive energy-saving strategy decreased equipment system load. In addition, showrooms are built into replaceable units which are detached from the main structure, ensuring maximum compatibility in future renovation. Century Pavilion has fulfilled the requirements of the WELL BUILDING STANDARD at the GOLD level, and three-star green building certification design label.

Save this picture!
construction in April 2021. Image © Wenyi Liu
construction in April 2021. Image © Wenyi Liu
Save this picture!
building conponents
building conponents
Save this picture!
aerial view. Image © Wenyi Liu
aerial view. Image © Wenyi Liu

Butterfly and Flower. Implicating transmutation, the form of Century Pavilion is abstracted from Luehdorfia chinensis, which is a Chinese national treasure. The sloped roof creates a solid wall of flowers that contrasts with the open north façade. The concise curvature benefits the rationality of form as well as space, presenting the posture of flying

Save this picture!
blooming roof garden. Image © Wenyi Liu
blooming roof garden. Image © Wenyi Liu
Save this picture!
eastern wing. Image © Wenyi Liu
eastern wing. Image © Wenyi Liu
Save this picture!
© Wenyi Liu
© Wenyi Liu

Structure Orientated Design. The structure is an enormous challenge. A concrete shell is introduced to minimize structural depth and developed into a pioneering "Prestressed Balanced Concrete Thin Shell with Free Boundary" system. The shell spanning over 280 meters is supported by forestry leaning columns and developed from a single arch into a continuous arch to adapt to Butterfly's free form boundary, thus minimizes the thickness of the concrete shell to 250mm. This arch height, reaching 1.6meter, is buried in the soil of an earth-sheltered roof ensuring a pure and intact space beneath the shell. The 3 levels 1080°spiral stair supported by single column weights 80tons, its 10 meters cantilever challenges the limit of structure.  

Save this picture!
spiral stair. Image © Wenyi Liu
spiral stair. Image © Wenyi Liu
Save this picture!
spiral stair. Image © Wenyi Liu
spiral stair. Image © Wenyi Liu

Purifying Space. To ensure the purity of curvature spaces, pipelines are concealed in an underground mezzanine which develops from structure foundation counteracting arch thrust. Equipment is attached to each showroom to avoid air channels, and to ensure a clear fifth elevation with flowers. The sunlight directed to the dark interior via light guides enhances the atmosphere of the cave-like space, and the contrast between the calm interior and colorful exterior emphasized the performance of the space. The pure curvature space is resulted from the cooperation of all professions, making the butterfly special and unique.

Save this picture!
curvature space. Image © Wenyi Liu
curvature space. Image © Wenyi Liu
Save this picture!
eastern wing. Image © Wenyi Liu
eastern wing. Image © Wenyi Liu
Save this picture!
courtyard details. Image © Wenyi Liu
courtyard details. Image © Wenyi Liu

Construction. To realize a low-cost as-cast-finish concrete, prefabricated forms are replaced by a tip positioning system. More than 30 thousand pipes are erected in a 800mm*800mm grid to locate the coordinates of the shell's lower surface. To stabilize plants on the sloped roof, the planting layer is divided into 2m*2m blocks to plant flowers separately, and is thus convenient for replacing.

Save this picture!
western wing. Image © Wenyi Liu
western wing. Image © Wenyi Liu

“Butterfly” is not only a prominent characteristic in appearance, but also a critical factor in solving contradictions. The earth-sheltered landscape shell deriving from the very nature of architecture is finally realized as a blooming roof garden, and the design practice turned into a restriction-breaking “metamorphose” process.

Save this picture!
roof garden. Image © Wenyi Liu
roof garden. Image © Wenyi Liu
Save this picture!
roof garden. Image © Wenyi Liu
roof garden. Image © Wenyi Liu

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Chongming, Shanghai, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
East China Architecture Design and Research Institute
Office

Products

GlassSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitChina
Cite: "Century Pavilion for 10th China Flower Expo / ECADI" 03 Jul 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/964300/century-pavilion-for-10th-china-flower-expo-ecadi> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

aerial view. Image © Wenyi Liu

第十届中国花卉博览会世纪馆 / 华建集团华东建筑设计研究总院

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream