Ramen Yuko / Yasuhiro Sawa Design Office

Text description provided by the architects. This project is a plan for a ramen restaurant called "Yatai Yuko" (Yatai means food stall style). This is the third store of the popular ramen group named "Menya Yukou". It is located along the Takasegawa River in the Shijo-Kiyamachi area, the heart of Kyoto City. It is one of the most popular tourist spots in Kyoto, attracting a large number of tourists (both domestic and international).

The concept of the project is "old and new" to provide such tourists with a taste of Japanese ramen in an old-fashioned atmosphere. The building is open to the outside on two sides, one of which is open to the Takase River. With the motif of a traditional Japanese ramen-style food stall, we set up seating along the Takase River in an atmosphere similar to that of a river terrace (Kawadoko) in Kyoto.

In order to realize the concept of old and new, the finishing materials used were limited to a few types. The materials are Rawan veneer, concrete panel veneer, and concrete. All of these materials are inexpensive and available at DIY stores in Japan. These materials are very common in daily life in Japan these days.

In thinking about the design, I was hoping that by using everyday materials to create a ramen stall, which every Japanese person imagines, the users would develop a sense of enjoying the space. Ramen eaten at food stalls are really delicious!!