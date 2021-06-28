We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. Japan
  5. Ramen Yuko / Yasuhiro Sawa Design Office

Ramen Yuko / Yasuhiro Sawa Design Office

Save this project
Ramen Yuko / Yasuhiro Sawa Design Office

© Akari Kuramoto© Akari Kuramoto© Akari Kuramoto© Akari Kuramoto+ 19

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Restaurant
Kioto, Japan
  • Architects: Yasuhiro Sawa Design Office
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  36
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Akari Kuramoto
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: KOUEI
  • Lead Architects: Yasuhiro Sawa / yasuhiro sawa design office.
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Akari Kuramoto
© Akari Kuramoto

Text description provided by the architects. This project is a plan for a ramen restaurant called "Yatai Yuko" (Yatai means food stall style). This is the third store of the popular ramen group named "Menya Yukou". It is located along the Takasegawa River in the Shijo-Kiyamachi area, the heart of Kyoto City. It is one of the most popular tourist spots in Kyoto, attracting a large number of tourists (both domestic and international).

Save this picture!
© Akari Kuramoto
© Akari Kuramoto
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Akari Kuramoto
© Akari Kuramoto

The concept of the project is "old and new" to provide such tourists with a taste of Japanese ramen in an old-fashioned atmosphere. The building is open to the outside on two sides, one of which is open to the Takase River. With the motif of a traditional Japanese ramen-style food stall, we set up seating along the Takase River in an atmosphere similar to that of a river terrace (Kawadoko) in Kyoto.

Save this picture!
© Akari Kuramoto
© Akari Kuramoto

In order to realize the concept of old and new, the finishing materials used were limited to a few types. The materials are Rawan veneer, concrete panel veneer, and concrete. All of these materials are inexpensive and available at DIY stores in Japan. These materials are very common in daily life in Japan these days.

Save this picture!
Elevations
Elevations
Save this picture!
© Akari Kuramoto
© Akari Kuramoto

In thinking about the design, I was hoping that by using everyday materials to create a ramen stall, which every Japanese person imagines, the users would develop a sense of enjoying the space. Ramen eaten at food stalls are really delicious!!

Save this picture!
© Akari Kuramoto
© Akari Kuramoto

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Kyoto, Kyoto Prefecture, Japan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Yasuhiro Sawa Design Office
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsRestaurantJapan
Cite: "Ramen Yuko / Yasuhiro Sawa Design Office" 28 Jun 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/964012/ramen-yuko-yasuhiro-sawa-design-office> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream