We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Elementary & Middle School
  4. Italy
  5. Esperimetro School / Aut Aut Architettura

Esperimetro School / Aut Aut Architettura

Save this project
Esperimetro School / Aut Aut Architettura

© Ismaele Michelotti© Ismaele Michelotti© Ismaele Michelotti© Ismaele Michelotti+ 9

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Elementary & Middle School, Educational Interiors
Udine, Italy
  • Architects: Aut Aut Architettura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  82
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Ismaele Michelotti
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Gerfloor
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Ismaele Michelotti
© Ismaele Michelotti

Text description provided by the architects. The project is part of the “Fare Scuola Program” developed by Reggio Children Foundation and Enel Cuore with the aim of improving the quality of public educational facilities all over the country.

Save this picture!
© Ismaele Michelotti
© Ismaele Michelotti
Save this picture!
© Ismaele Michelotti
© Ismaele Michelotti

The intervention is inspired by Loris Malaguzzi’s idea of the environment as a third teacher and proposes a non-neutral scenario: a stimulating, experienceable, dynamic, and appropriable space. The aspiration is to provide the children of the Garzoni School an environment that is very different from the others currently present in the building and whose strong identity can instill the desire to walk in.

Save this picture!
Axo
Axo
Save this picture!
Floor plan
Floor plan

The intervention is based on the insertion of a wooden device arranged on the perimeter that acts as a seat, chest, display case, bookcase, storage, etc. Its articulation suggests several activities: reading, theater, music, botany, creative workshops, without defining them clearly in order to maximize the flexibility and allowing the contamination of knowledge while stimulating relational dynamics.

Save this picture!
© Ismaele Michelotti
© Ismaele Michelotti

In addition to the lower modules, the device includes wardrobes that develop vertically, capable of accommodating the material. In addition, a longboard is juxtaposed to the wall stimulating children to leave traces of their activities.

Save this picture!
© Ismaele Michelotti
© Ismaele Michelotti

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Province of Udine, Italy

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Aut Aut Architettura
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsElementary & Middle schoolInterior DesignEducational InteriorsItaly
Cite: "Esperimetro School / Aut Aut Architettura" 26 Jun 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/964001/esperimetro-school-aut-aut-architettura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream