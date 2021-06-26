Esperimetro School / Aut Aut Architettura

+ 9

Client : Reggio Children Foundation – Enel Cuore Onlus

City: Udine

Country: Italy

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The project is part of the “Fare Scuola Program” developed by Reggio Children Foundation and Enel Cuore with the aim of improving the quality of public educational facilities all over the country.

The intervention is inspired by Loris Malaguzzi’s idea of the environment as a third teacher and proposes a non-neutral scenario: a stimulating, experienceable, dynamic, and appropriable space. The aspiration is to provide the children of the Garzoni School an environment that is very different from the others currently present in the building and whose strong identity can instill the desire to walk in.

The intervention is based on the insertion of a wooden device arranged on the perimeter that acts as a seat, chest, display case, bookcase, storage, etc. Its articulation suggests several activities: reading, theater, music, botany, creative workshops, without defining them clearly in order to maximize the flexibility and allowing the contamination of knowledge while stimulating relational dynamics.

In addition to the lower modules, the device includes wardrobes that develop vertically, capable of accommodating the material. In addition, a longboard is juxtaposed to the wall stimulating children to leave traces of their activities.