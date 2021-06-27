House SY / Moca Architects

-
Architects: Moca Architects
- Area: 105 m²
- Year: 2019
- Photographs: Yohei Sasakura
-
Manufacturers: NEW LIGHT POTTERY, FLOS, Maruni
-
- Architects:Kanako Momma, Shinya Furukawa
- Structure Engineers:Takashi Manda Structural Design
- City:Osaka
- Country:Japan
Text description provided by the architects. It is a wooden house built on the site of a block with a narrow frontage and a long depth. Two walls were made in the longitudinal direction, and "Yosegi Wall" with a height from the first floor to the roof level were randomly placed in the short side direction.
"Yosegi Wall "is a shear wall made by connecting 9cm square timbers of cedar. This wall was made by a highly skilled carpenter in his own factory, not by Cross Laminated Timber.
This is not only a shear wall and a pillar, but also a partition wall, and it is an ambivalent existence with a strong presence as a structure and a moment when it feels light like a tsuitate.
The house looks like the outside due to terrace planting, concrete, galvanized stairs, non-private space continuity and ceiling height, and sun light from the skylight. It creates a strolling and diverse sequence and a sense of depth.
We aimed to abstract and renew the tradition of living as a tenement house in the town.