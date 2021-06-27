We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. House SY / Moca Architects

House SY / Moca Architects

Save this project
House SY / Moca Architects

© Yohei Sasakura© Yohei Sasakura© Yohei Sasakura© Yohei Sasakura+ 19

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, House Interiors
Osaka, Japan
  • Architects:Kanako Momma, Shinya Furukawa
  • Structure Engineers:Takashi Manda Structural Design
  • City:Osaka
  • Country:Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Yohei Sasakura
© Yohei Sasakura

Text description provided by the architects. It is a wooden house built on the site of a block with a narrow frontage and a long depth. Two walls were made in the longitudinal direction, and "Yosegi Wall" with a height from the first floor to the roof level were randomly placed in the short side direction. 

Save this picture!
© Yohei Sasakura
© Yohei Sasakura
Save this picture!
Plans
Plans
Save this picture!
© Yohei Sasakura
© Yohei Sasakura

"Yosegi Wall "is a shear wall made by connecting 9cm square timbers of cedar. This wall was made by a highly skilled carpenter in his own factory, not by Cross Laminated Timber.

Save this picture!
© Yohei Sasakura
© Yohei Sasakura

This is not only a shear wall and a pillar, but also a partition wall, and it is an ambivalent existence with a strong presence as a structure and a moment when it feels light like a tsuitate.

Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Yohei Sasakura
© Yohei Sasakura
Save this picture!
© Yohei Sasakura
© Yohei Sasakura

The house looks like the outside due to terrace planting, concrete, galvanized stairs, non-private space continuity and ceiling height, and sun light from the skylight. It creates a strolling and diverse sequence and a sense of depth.

We aimed to abstract and renew the tradition of living as a tenement house in the town.

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Moca Architects
Office

Products

WoodSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsJapan
Cite: "House SY / Moca Architects" 27 Jun 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/963832/house-sy-moca-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream