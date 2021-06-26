We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  5. Dear House / FUMIASO ARCHITECT & ASSOCIATES

Dear House / FUMIASO ARCHITECT & ASSOCIATES

© Shigeo Ogawa

Kanazawa, Japan
© Shigeo Ogawa
Text description provided by the architects. Gentle human life spreading under a cloudy sky. 

The site is located in the suburbs of Kanazawa City, Ishikawa Prefecture. In the past, it was a place where rice fields stretched as far as the eye could see and the wind could be visualized, but now the site is located on a corner lot in a popular residential area that is neatly divided into a grid pattern. The east-west street has little traffic due to a dead end right next to it, while the north-south street has more traffic than that. This is a project to build a new atelier and residence in such a location.

© Shigeo Ogawa
Ground Floor Plan
© Shigeo Ogawa
The studio is approached from the busy north-south street, with a parking space for visitors. The house is to be approached from the east-west street, which is less busy. The building then naturally stands at a diagonal to the site. By mixing the north-south approach to the studio and the east-west approach to the house, a tunnel connecting the south and the west was created.

© Shigeo Ogawa
When the studio is located at the corner of the site where it can be easily seen by people, the approach to the house is widened to secure southern lighting for the living room, and the floor level of the second floor is raised to gain height. Even in Kanazawa, where it rains a lot, the large space under the eaves of the house is connected to the living room, creating an intermediate area between the outside and the inside, with a breezy atmosphere. We have created a space that can be fully enjoyed during the rare sunny days, light rain, and the short period between summer and winter.

First Floor Plan
© Shigeo Ogawa
The main volume is supported from the side by throwing out the stairwells and toilets from the central part of the house to make up for the lack of space in the diagonal volume. 

© Shigeo Ogawa
The porch connected to the LDK on the first floor and the atelier are intended to be used like a veranda in the city (public), and a second living room is provided on the second floor (private). The space between the second living room and the individual living space is a partition wall on one side, but on the other side, the ceiling, which was raised to secure the lighting of the LDK on the first floor, becomes a hill as it is, and is loosely separated by the hill.

© Shigeo Ogawa
Section AA
The roof of the central volume is kept as low as possible so that the roof surface can be seen from the street, thereby paying respect to the city. The openness of the LDK to the street brightens up the town, especially in winter when the snow is falling, and the warm light reflecting off the street brightens up the town itself. The aim of this project is to enhance the attractiveness of the town and to be loved by the people of the town, not only the families who live here, but also to spread human interaction and kindness throughout the town.

© Shigeo Ogawa
