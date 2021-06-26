We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Museum
  4. China
  5. Paper Museum in Dongshan Village / THUPDI Department of Traditional Village

Paper Museum in Dongshan Village / THUPDI Department of Traditional Village

Save this project
Paper Museum in Dongshan Village / THUPDI Department of Traditional Village

exterior. Image © Songkai Liu1F resting space. Image © Songkai LiuWeathering steel corridor. Image © Songkai Liutraditional papermaking exhibition space . Image © Songkai Liu+ 38

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Museum, Renovation, Heritage
Hangzhou, China
  • Design Team:Na Sun, Tiantian Wang, Junjie Li, Xi Chen, Jiangyi Qin
  • Landscape Design:Tiantian Wang, Junjie Li
  • Client:People's Government of Heshang Town
  • City:Hangzhou
  • Country:China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
exterior. Image © Songkai Liu
exterior. Image © Songkai Liu

Project Background. Dongshan is a village whose traditional landscape has been eroded heavily. It was well-known in papermaking in history and now is strong in paper box making due to the quick development of the internet and express industry in Hangzhou City. The design team uses paper as the breaking point for the protection and development of Dongshan village, putting the exhibition of traditional papermaking, the experience of traditional paper sheeting, the art of paper box and lessons of modern paper craft into a paper museum transformed from a traditional and dilapidated residence. So that the museum will become a new public space combining paper culture exhibition and experience with leisure activities.

Save this picture!
exterior wall. Image © Songkai Liu
exterior wall. Image © Songkai Liu
Save this picture!
top view. Image © Songkai Liu
top view. Image © Songkai Liu

Changing Functions: From Residential Function to Public and Cultural Function. Qiganqiang building complex was constructed in the late Qing Dynasty and Republic of China era. “Qigan” means flag post and “Qiang” means wall. It was named Qiganqiang because the owner installed a flag post outside of the courtyard wall after he gained fame and power. Qiganqiang is a west-facing complex comprised of four residential buildings, forming a relatively symmetrical enclosure. There are building additions in the complex from different times, making the space crowded. The building interior was also narrow and dark due to partitions in the residential spaces and a lack of lighting. The wooden structure was rotten, the hollow brick wall was broken.

Save this picture!
courtyard night view. Image © Songkai Liu
courtyard night view. Image © Songkai Liu
Save this picture!
new built structures
new built structures
Save this picture!
weathering steel box. Image © Songkai Liu
weathering steel box. Image © Songkai Liu

Qiganqiang was repurposed into a multi-functional public building. We demolished the modern building addition that was not compatible with the traditional environment; restored the façade of the courtyard and the historic environment; kept and reinforced the outer wall and the column-tie wooden structure; preserved the wooden carvings which contained rich historical information, and replaced damaged wooden structures. Some of the wooden doors and windows were also replaced by glass doors and windows to improve lighting. The design team added three wooden stairs in the building and three box structures made of corroded steel, creating a new spatial experience in the Paper Museum.

Save this picture!
Weathering steel corridor. Image © Songkai Liu
Weathering steel corridor. Image © Songkai Liu
Save this picture!
Weathering steel corridor. Image © Songkai Liu
Weathering steel corridor. Image © Songkai Liu

Spatial Narrative: Route Re-organization Using Traditional Garden Design Method. We advocate using the strategy of “weak landscape” in rural landscape projects. In this particular project, we used the traditional garden design method of “changing sceneries with changing locations” to create a touring route that connected the inside and the outside of the buildings. Glass walls were used on buildings on the two sides of the courtyard to create sceneries opposite to each other. It is a technique inspired by a traditional garden design method called “borrowing landscapes”. The whole space is flowy and rich. The renovated Dongshan Village Paper Museum creates a spatial narrative evolved around the courtyard. The design created two horizontal routes by removing vertical walls and adding connecting platforms. The design also added four staircases in each building to create four vertical connections.

Save this picture!
exhibition space. Image © Songkai Liu
exhibition space. Image © Songkai Liu
Save this picture!
weathering steel box. Image © Songkai Liu
weathering steel box. Image © Songkai Liu

The Paper Museum and other projects in Dongshan are an attempt to revive the tradition in contemporary society. We strive to connect industry with culture, and link tradition with modernity. Paper is the catalyst. We hope it not only links the past with the present, but also revitalizes heritage in modern society.

Save this picture!
view the papermaking space from writing experience space. Image © Songkai Liu
view the papermaking space from writing experience space. Image © Songkai Liu
Save this picture!
#1 building wooden stairs. Image © Songkai Liu
#1 building wooden stairs. Image © Songkai Liu

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Dongshan village in Heshang Town of Xiaoshan District, Hangzhou, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
THUPDI Department of Traditional Village
Office

Products

WoodSteelStone

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitMuseumRefurbishmentRenovationHeritageChina
Cite: "Paper Museum in Dongshan Village / THUPDI Department of Traditional Village" 26 Jun 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/963705/paper-museum-in-dongshan-village-thupdi-department-of-traditional-village> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

courtyard night view. Image © Songkai Liu

东山村纸博物馆 / 北京清华同衡规划设计研究院传统村落研究所

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream